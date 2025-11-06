ExchangeDEX+
The live Pipe Network price today is 0.07359 USD. Track real-time PIPE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore PIPE price trend easily at MEXC now.

Pipe Network Logo

Pipe Network Price(PIPE)

1 PIPE to USD Live Price:

$0.07359
$0.07359
-2.28%1D
USD
Pipe Network (PIPE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:29:08 (UTC+8)

Pipe Network (PIPE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.06977
$ 0.06977
24H Low
$ 0.08133
$ 0.08133
24H High

$ 0.06977
$ 0.06977

$ 0.08133
$ 0.08133

$ 0.34291515733046557
$ 0.34291515733046557

$ 0.05288812467524619
$ 0.05288812467524619

-1.20%

-2.28%

-11.40%

-11.40%

Pipe Network (PIPE) real-time price is $ 0.07359. Over the past 24 hours, PIPE traded between a low of $ 0.06977 and a high of $ 0.08133, showing active market volatility. PIPE's all-time high price is $ 0.34291515733046557, while its all-time low price is $ 0.05288812467524619.

In terms of short-term performance, PIPE has changed by -1.20% over the past hour, -2.28% over 24 hours, and -11.40% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Pipe Network (PIPE) Market Information

No.1232

$ 7.36M
$ 7.36M

$ 112.05K
$ 112.05K

$ 73.59M
$ 73.59M

100.00M
100.00M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000

10.00%

SOL

The current Market Cap of Pipe Network is $ 7.36M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 112.05K. The circulating supply of PIPE is 100.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 73.59M.

Pipe Network (PIPE) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Pipe Network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.001717-2.28%
30 Days$ +0.02359+47.18%
60 Days$ +0.02359+47.18%
90 Days$ +0.02359+47.18%
Pipe Network Price Change Today

Today, PIPE recorded a change of $ -0.001717 (-2.28%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Pipe Network 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.02359 (+47.18%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Pipe Network 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, PIPE saw a change of $ +0.02359 (+47.18%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Pipe Network 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.02359 (+47.18%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Pipe Network (PIPE)?

Check out the Pipe Network Price History page now.

What is Pipe Network (PIPE)

Pipe Network is a decentralized edge supercloud that combines content delivery, storage, and artificial intelligence (AI) inference into a global permissionless infrastructure. The network coordinates independent nodes that provide bandwidth, storage, and compute resources in exchange for PIPE, the network’s native utility token. PIPE is used for bandwidth, storage, and compute credits, with cryptographic proof verifying usage and a burn-to-credit model linking token consumption directly to network activity.

Pipe Network is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Pipe Network investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check PIPE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Pipe Network on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Pipe Network buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Pipe Network Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Pipe Network (PIPE) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Pipe Network (PIPE) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Pipe Network.

Check the Pipe Network price prediction now!

Pipe Network (PIPE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Pipe Network (PIPE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PIPE token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Pipe Network (PIPE)

Looking for how to buy Pipe Network? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Pipe Network on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

PIPE to Local Currencies

1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to VND
1,936.52085
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to AUD
A$0.1125927
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to GBP
0.0559284
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to EUR
0.0632874
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to USD
$0.07359
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to MYR
RM0.3076062
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to TRY
3.0988749
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to JPY
¥11.25927
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to ARS
ARS$106.8063183
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to RUB
5.9710926
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to INR
6.5215458
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to IDR
Rp1,226.4995094
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to PHP
4.3300356
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to EGP
￡E.3.4822788
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to BRL
R$0.3929706
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to CAD
C$0.103026
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to BDT
8.9787159
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to NGN
105.8842356
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to COP
$281.9534619
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to ZAR
R.1.2775224
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to UAH
3.0951954
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to TZS
T.Sh.180.81063
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to VES
Bs16.41057
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to CLP
$69.32178
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to PKR
Rs20.7994776
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to KZT
38.7105477
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to THB
฿2.3791647
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to TWD
NT$2.2731951
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to AED
د.إ0.2700753
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to CHF
Fr0.058872
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to HKD
HK$0.5717943
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to AMD
֏28.140816
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to MAD
.د.م0.6851229
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to MXN
$1.3673022
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to SAR
ريال0.2759625
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to ETB
Br11.2953291
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to KES
KSh9.5048844
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to JOD
د.أ0.05217531
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to PLN
0.2715471
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to RON
лв0.3245319
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to SEK
kr0.7013127
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to BGN
лв0.1243671
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to HUF
Ft24.6857655
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to CZK
1.5549567
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to KWD
د.ك0.02259213
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to ILS
0.2391675
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to BOB
Bs0.507771
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to AZN
0.125103
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to TJS
SM0.6784998
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to GEL
0.1994289
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to AOA
Kz67.143516
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to BHD
.د.ب0.02766984
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to BMD
$0.07359
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to DKK
kr0.4768632
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to HNL
L1.9339452
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to MUR
3.38514
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to NAD
$1.2782583
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to NOK
kr0.7476744
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to NZD
$0.1295184
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to PAB
B/.0.07359
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to PGK
K0.3142293
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to QAR
ر.ق0.2678676
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to RSD
дин.7.4863107
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to UZS
soʻm876.0712884
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to ALL
L6.1719933
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to ANG
ƒ0.1317261
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to AWG
ƒ0.132462
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to BBD
$0.14718
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to BAM
KM0.1243671
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to BIF
Fr217.01691
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to BND
$0.095667
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to BSD
$0.07359
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to JMD
$11.8001565
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to KHR
295.5418554
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to KMF
Fr31.34934
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to LAK
1,599.7825767
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to LKR
රු22.4353833
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to MDL
L1.2591249
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to MGA
Ar331.486155
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to MOP
P0.58872
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to MVR
1.133286
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to MWK
MK127.538829
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to MZN
MT4.7060805
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to NPR
रु10.427703
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to PYG
521.90028
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to RWF
Fr106.92627
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to SBD
$0.6049098
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to SCR
1.0111266
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to SRD
$2.8368945
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to SVC
$0.6431766
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to SZL
L1.2767865
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to TMT
m0.257565
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to TND
د.ت0.21775281
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to TTD
$0.4982043
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to UGX
Sh257.27064
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to XAF
Fr41.87271
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to XCD
$0.198693
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to XOF
Fr41.87271
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to XPF
Fr7.57977
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to BWP
P0.9897855
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to BZD
$0.1479159
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to CVE
$7.0410912
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to DJF
Fr13.09902
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to DOP
$4.7333088
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to DZD
د.ج9.618213
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to FJD
$0.1677852
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to GNF
Fr639.86505
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to GTQ
Q0.5636994
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to GYD
$15.3920844
1 Pipe Network(PIPE) to ISK
kr9.34593

Pipe Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Pipe Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Pipe Network Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Pipe Network

How much is Pipe Network (PIPE) worth today?
The live PIPE price in USD is 0.07359 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current PIPE to USD price?
The current price of PIPE to USD is $ 0.07359. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Pipe Network?
The market cap for PIPE is $ 7.36M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of PIPE?
The circulating supply of PIPE is 100.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of PIPE?
PIPE achieved an ATH price of 0.34291515733046557 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of PIPE?
PIPE saw an ATL price of 0.05288812467524619 USD.
What is the trading volume of PIPE?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for PIPE is $ 112.05K USD.
Will PIPE go higher this year?
PIPE might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out PIPE price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

