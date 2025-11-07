Pipe Network is a decentralized edge supercloud that combines content delivery, storage, and artificial intelligence (AI) inference into a global permissionless infrastructure. The network coordinates independent nodes that provide bandwidth, storage, and compute resources in exchange for PIPE, the network’s native utility token. PIPE is used for bandwidth, storage, and compute credits, with cryptographic proof verifying usage and a burn-to-credit model linking token consumption directly to network activity.

Pipe Network is a decentralized edge supercloud that combines content delivery, storage, and artificial intelligence (AI) inference into a global permissionless infrastructure. The network coordinates independent nodes that provide bandwidth, storage, and compute resources in exchange for PIPE, the network’s native utility token. PIPE is used for bandwidth, storage, and compute credits, with cryptographic proof verifying usage and a burn-to-credit model linking token consumption directly to network activity.