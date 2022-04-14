Pitbull (PIT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Pitbull (PIT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Pitbull (PIT) Information Pitbull is a self-staking token that had its ownership renounced and given to the community upon its creation. This decentralization of power has allowed Pitbull to flourish as a 100% community-driven project that receives markedly engaged holders and rapid growth on a daily basis. It has become a unique social experiment in which the investors are integrated into the project both from a community and developmental standpoint. Official Website: https://bscpitbull.com/ Whitepaper: https://github.com/pitbullBSC/documents/blob/main/Pitbull_litepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xA57ac35CE91Ee92CaEfAA8dc04140C8e232c2E50 Buy PIT Now!

Pitbull (PIT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pitbull (PIT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 10.21M $ 10.21M $ 10.21M Total Supply: $ 100,000.00T $ 100,000.00T $ 100,000.00T Circulating Supply: $ 40,192.16T $ 40,192.16T $ 40,192.16T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 25.40M $ 25.40M $ 25.40M All-Time High: $ 0.00000000789 $ 0.00000000789 $ 0.00000000789 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.000000000254 $ 0.000000000254 $ 0.000000000254 Learn more about Pitbull (PIT) price

Pitbull (PIT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Pitbull (PIT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PIT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PIT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PIT's tokenomics, explore PIT token's live price!

