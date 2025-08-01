More About PIVX

PIVX (PIVX) Live Price Chart

$0.1398
PIVX Live Price Data & Information

PIVX (PIVX) is currently trading at 0.1398 USD with a market cap of 13.27M USD. PIVX to USD price is updated in real-time.

PIVX Key Market Performance:

$ 218.24K USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.30%
PIVX 24-hour price change
94.93M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the PIVX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

PIVX Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of PIVX for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.003291-2.30%
30 Days$ +0.0188+15.53%
60 Days$ +0.0051+3.78%
90 Days$ -0.0387-21.69%
PIVX Price Change Today

Today, PIVX recorded a change of $ -0.003291 (-2.30%), reflecting its latest market activity.

PIVX 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0188 (+15.53%), showing the token's short-term performance.

PIVX 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, PIVX saw a change of $ +0.0051 (+3.78%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

PIVX 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0387 (-21.69%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

PIVX Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of PIVX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.1384
$ 0.1526
$ 0.4901
+0.43%

-2.30%

-10.33%

PIVX Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 13.27M
$ 218.24K
94.93M
What is PIVX (PIVX)

PIVX is a community driven DAO, with a focus on optional privacy with the first ever implementation of zk-SNARKS into a Proof of Stake blockchain. PIVX works with a mindset for regulatory compliance, and to scale and maintain efficient transaction speeds, which makes PIVX an ideal choice for traditional payments.

PIVX is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check PIVX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about PIVX on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your PIVX buying experience smooth and informed.

PIVX Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as PIVX, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of PIVX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050?

PIVX Price History

Tracing PIVX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing PIVX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our PIVX price history page.

PIVX (PIVX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of PIVX (PIVX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PIVX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy PIVX (PIVX)

You can easily purchase PIVX on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

PIVX to Local Currencies

1 PIVX to VND
3,678.837
1 PIVX to AUD
A$0.21669
1 PIVX to GBP
0.10485
1 PIVX to EUR
0.121626
1 PIVX to USD
$0.1398
1 PIVX to MYR
RM0.595548
1 PIVX to TRY
5.684268
1 PIVX to JPY
¥20.97
1 PIVX to ARS
ARS$191.769252
1 PIVX to RUB
11.336382
1 PIVX to INR
12.229704
1 PIVX to IDR
Rp2,291.802912
1 PIVX to KRW
194.70645
1 PIVX to PHP
8.130768
1 PIVX to EGP
￡E.6.790086
1 PIVX to BRL
R$0.78288
1 PIVX to CAD
C$0.192924
1 PIVX to BDT
17.080764
1 PIVX to NGN
214.088322
1 PIVX to UAH
5.828262
1 PIVX to VES
Bs17.1954
1 PIVX to CLP
$135.606
1 PIVX to PKR
Rs39.636096
1 PIVX to KZT
76.019046
1 PIVX to THB
฿4.577052
1 PIVX to TWD
NT$4.181418
1 PIVX to AED
د.إ0.513066
1 PIVX to CHF
Fr0.113238
1 PIVX to HKD
HK$1.096032
1 PIVX to MAD
.د.م1.274976
1 PIVX to MXN
$2.636628
1 PIVX to PLN
0.522852
1 PIVX to RON
лв0.620712
1 PIVX to SEK
kr1.367244
1 PIVX to BGN
лв0.239058
1 PIVX to HUF
Ft48.949572
1 PIVX to CZK
3.007098
1 PIVX to KWD
د.ك0.0427788
1 PIVX to ILS
0.473922

PIVX Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of PIVX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official PIVX Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About PIVX

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

