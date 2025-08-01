More About PIXEL

Pixels Logo

Pixels Price(PIXEL)

Pixels (PIXEL) Live Price Chart

$0.03286
$0.03286$0.03286
-5.11%1D
USD

PIXEL Live Price Data & Information

Pixels (PIXEL) is currently trading at 0.03284 USD with a market cap of 97.89M USD. PIXEL to USD price is updated in real-time.

Pixels Key Market Performance:

$ 320.10K USD
24-hour trading volume
-5.11%
Pixels 24-hour price change
2.98B USD
Circulating supply

MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PIXEL price information.

PIXEL Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Pixels for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0017696-5.11%
30 Days$ +0.00184+5.93%
60 Days$ -0.01417-30.15%
90 Days$ -0.00754-18.68%
Pixels Price Change Today

Today, PIXEL recorded a change of $ -0.0017696 (-5.11%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Pixels 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00184 (+5.93%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Pixels 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, PIXEL saw a change of $ -0.01417 (-30.15%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Pixels 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00754 (-18.68%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

PIXEL Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Pixels: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.03246
$ 0.03246$ 0.03246

$ 0.03673
$ 0.03673$ 0.03673

$ 1.079
$ 1.079$ 1.079

-0.46%

-5.11%

-11.70%

PIXEL Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 97.89M
$ 97.89M$ 97.89M

$ 320.10K
$ 320.10K$ 320.10K

2.98B
2.98B 2.98B

What is Pixels (PIXEL)

Pixels is building a platform where users can build games that natively integrate digital collectibles. Create fun, memorable experiences where your users truly own their progress.

Pixels is building a platform where users can build games that natively integrate digital collectibles. Create fun, memorable experiences where your users truly own their progress.

Pixels is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Pixels investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check PIXEL staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Pixels on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Pixels buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Pixels Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Pixels, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of PIXEL? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Pixels price prediction page.

Pixels Price History

Tracing PIXEL's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing PIXEL's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Pixels price history page.

Pixels (PIXEL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Pixels (PIXEL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PIXEL token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Pixels (PIXEL)

Looking for how to buy Pixels? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Pixels on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

Pixels Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Pixels, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Pixels Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Pixels

