What is Play AI (PLAI)

Play AI is the orchestration layer for Onchain AI, empowering anyone to create, deploy and monetize powerful AI workflows with a single prompt. It seamlessly operates behind the scenes, connecting apps, x402s, MCPs, and agents to get things done. PLAI token powers the Play AI ecosystem across the Play Hub, Play Studio, Data Collective and the Mad Rims AI glasses, creating a economic flywheel within the network.

Play AI (PLAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Play AI (PLAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PLAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

Play AI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Play AI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Play AI How much is Play AI (PLAI) worth today? The live PLAI price in USD is 0.0087 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current PLAI to USD price? $ 0.0087 . Check out The current price of PLAI to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Play AI? The market cap for PLAI is -- USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of PLAI? The circulating supply of PLAI is -- USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of PLAI? PLAI achieved an ATH price of -- USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of PLAI? PLAI saw an ATL price of -- USD . What is the trading volume of PLAI? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for PLAI is $ 180.38K USD . Will PLAI go higher this year? PLAI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out PLAI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Play AI (PLAI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 11-05 17:18:00 Industry Updates Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98% 11-05 10:42:00 On-chain Data Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated 11-04 17:22:15 Industry Updates Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear" 11-04 15:40:43 Industry Updates Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h 11-04 13:21:37 Industry Updates Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated 11-04 05:28:00 Industry Updates Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

