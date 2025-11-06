ExchangeDEX+
The live Play AI price today is 0.0087 USD. Track real-time PLAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore PLAI price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Play AI price today is 0.0087 USD. Track real-time PLAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore PLAI price trend easily at MEXC now.

Play AI Price(PLAI)

1 PLAI to USD Live Price:

$0.0087
-14.11%1D
USD
Play AI (PLAI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:34:23 (UTC+8)

Play AI (PLAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00584
24H Low
$ 0.0107
24H High

$ 0.00584
$ 0.0107
--
--
+0.11%

-14.11%

-76.80%

-76.80%

Play AI (PLAI) real-time price is $ 0.0087. Over the past 24 hours, PLAI traded between a low of $ 0.00584 and a high of $ 0.0107, showing active market volatility. PLAI's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, PLAI has changed by +0.11% over the past hour, -14.11% over 24 hours, and -76.80% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Play AI (PLAI) Market Information

--
----

$ 180.38K
$ 180.38K$ 180.38K

$ 8.70M
$ 8.70M$ 8.70M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

BASE

The current Market Cap of Play AI is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 180.38K. The circulating supply of PLAI is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.70M.

Play AI (PLAI) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Play AI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0014292-14.11%
30 Days$ -0.0288-76.80%
60 Days$ -0.0288-76.80%
90 Days$ -0.0288-76.80%
Play AI Price Change Today

Today, PLAI recorded a change of $ -0.0014292 (-14.11%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Play AI 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0288 (-76.80%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Play AI 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, PLAI saw a change of $ -0.0288 (-76.80%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Play AI 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0288 (-76.80%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Play AI (PLAI)?

Check out the Play AI Price History page now.

What is Play AI (PLAI)

Play AI is the orchestration layer for Onchain AI, empowering anyone to create, deploy and monetize powerful AI workflows with a single prompt. It seamlessly operates behind the scenes, connecting apps, x402s, MCPs, and agents to get things done. PLAI token powers the Play AI ecosystem across the Play Hub, Play Studio, Data Collective and the Mad Rims AI glasses, creating a economic flywheel within the network.

Play AI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Play AI investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check PLAI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Play AI on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Play AI buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Play AI Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Play AI (PLAI) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Play AI (PLAI) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Play AI.

Check the Play AI price prediction now!

Play AI (PLAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Play AI (PLAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PLAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Play AI (PLAI)

Looking for how to buy Play AI? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Play AI on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

PLAI to Local Currencies

Play AI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Play AI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Play AI Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Play AI

How much is Play AI (PLAI) worth today?
The live PLAI price in USD is 0.0087 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current PLAI to USD price?
The current price of PLAI to USD is $ 0.0087. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Play AI?
The market cap for PLAI is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of PLAI?
The circulating supply of PLAI is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of PLAI?
PLAI achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of PLAI?
PLAI saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of PLAI?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for PLAI is $ 180.38K USD.
Will PLAI go higher this year?
PLAI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out PLAI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

PLAI-to-USD Calculator

Amount

PLAI
PLAI
USD
USD

1 PLAI = 0.0087 USD

Trade PLAI

PLAI/USDT
$0.0087
$0.0087$0.0087
-14.11%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee

