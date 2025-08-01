More About PLANET

Planet Logo

Planet Price(PLANET)

Planet (PLANET) Live Price Chart

PLANET Live Price Data & Information

Planet (PLANET) is currently trading at 0.0000009175 USD with a market cap of 781.21K USD. PLANET to USD price is updated in real-time.

Planet Key Market Performance:

$ 44.86K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.50%
Planet 24-hour price change
851.45B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the PLANET to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PLANET price information.

PLANET Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Planet for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000000013972-1.50%
30 Days$ +0.0000002156+30.71%
60 Days$ +0.0000001047+12.88%
90 Days$ +0.0000001963+27.21%
Planet Price Change Today

Today, PLANET recorded a change of $ -0.000000013972 (-1.50%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Planet 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0000002156 (+30.71%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Planet 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, PLANET saw a change of $ +0.0000001047 (+12.88%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Planet 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0000001963 (+27.21%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

PLANET Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Planet: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

PLANET Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Planet (PLANET)

$PLANET is on the way to make this planet a better place by having an awesome community of GOATs.

Planet is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Planet investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check PLANET staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Planet on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Planet buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Planet Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Planet, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of PLANET? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Planet price prediction page.

Planet Price History

Tracing PLANET's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing PLANET's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Planet price history page.

Planet (PLANET) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Planet (PLANET) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PLANET token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Planet (PLANET)

Looking for how to buy Planet? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Planet on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

Planet Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Planet, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Planet Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Planet

