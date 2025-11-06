PLTX Price(PLTX)
-2.92%
+17.18%
-73.70%
-73.70%
PLTX (PLTX) real-time price is $ 0.0009742. Over the past 24 hours, PLTX traded between a low of $ 0.0008208 and a high of $ 0.0011212, showing active market volatility. PLTX's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.
In terms of short-term performance, PLTX has changed by -2.92% over the past hour, +17.18% over 24 hours, and -73.70% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of PLTX is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 72.14K. The circulating supply of PLTX is --, with a total supply of 999962010. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 974.16K.
Track the price changes of PLTX for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.000145982
|+17.18%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0010258
|-51.29%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0010258
|-51.29%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0010258
|-51.29%
Today, PLTX recorded a change of $ +0.000145982 (+17.18%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0010258 (-51.29%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, PLTX saw a change of $ -0.0010258 (-51.29%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0010258 (-51.29%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
PLTX from Planaletix is a next-generation utility AI token designed to empower the daily use of Artificial Intelligence ecosystem for lifestyle solutions that includes: Genaty.ai - Users can pay for DNA tests for personalized health insights, store and trade genetic insights securely. PLXbusiness.com - A decentralized marketplace where businesses pay AI models & freelancers using PLTX tokens for automation, content creation, and AI-powered business solutions. Built on the Solana blockchain, PLTX offers ultra-fast transactions, minimal gas fees, and high scalability, enabling seamless integration into AI-driven solutions for both individual users and enterprises.
