PLTX from Planaletix is a next-generation utility AI token designed to empower the daily use of Artificial Intelligence ecosystem for lifestyle solutions that includes: Genaty.ai - Users can pay for DNA tests for personalized health insights, store and trade genetic insights securely. PLXbusiness.com - A decentralized marketplace where businesses pay AI models & freelancers using PLTX tokens for automation, content creation, and AI-powered business solutions. Built on the Solana blockchain, PLTX offers ultra-fast transactions, minimal gas fees, and high scalability, enabling seamless integration into AI-driven solutions for both individual users and enterprises.
Understanding the tokenomics of PLTX (PLTX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PLTX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PLTX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand PLTX's tokenomics, explore PLTX token's live price!
PLTX (PLTX) Price History
Analyzing the price history of PLTX helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
PLTX Price Prediction
Want to know where PLTX might be heading? Our PLTX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
