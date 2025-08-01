More About PLUME

Plume Network Logo

Plume Network Price(PLUME)

Plume Network (PLUME) Live Price Chart

$0.09654
$0.09654$0.09654
+2.38%1D
USD

PLUME Live Price Data & Information

Plume Network (PLUME) is currently trading at 0.09652 USD with a market cap of 193.04M USD. PLUME to USD price is updated in real-time.

Plume Network Key Market Performance:

$ 1.30M USD
24-hour trading volume
+2.38%
Plume Network 24-hour price change
2.00B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the PLUME to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PLUME price information.

PLUME Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Plume Network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0022442+2.38%
30 Days$ +0.00523+5.72%
60 Days$ -0.03556-26.93%
90 Days$ -0.08311-46.27%
Plume Network Price Change Today

Today, PLUME recorded a change of $ +0.0022442 (+2.38%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Plume Network 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00523 (+5.72%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Plume Network 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, PLUME saw a change of $ -0.03556 (-26.93%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Plume Network 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.08311 (-46.27%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

PLUME Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Plume Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.09227
$ 0.09227$ 0.09227

$ 0.09686
$ 0.09686$ 0.09686

$ 0.24793
$ 0.24793$ 0.24793

+1.43%

+2.38%

-11.99%

PLUME Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 193.04M
$ 193.04M$ 193.04M

$ 1.30M
$ 1.30M$ 1.30M

2.00B
2.00B 2.00B

What is Plume Network (PLUME)

Plume Network is the first full-stack L1 RWA Chain and ecosystem purpose-built for RWAfi, enabling the rapid adoption and demand-driven integration of real world assets.

Plume Network is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check PLUME staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Plume Network on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Plume Network buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Plume Network Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Plume Network, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of PLUME? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Plume Network price prediction page.

Plume Network Price History

Tracing PLUME's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing PLUME's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Plume Network price history page.

Plume Network (PLUME) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Plume Network (PLUME) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PLUME token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Plume Network (PLUME)

Looking for how to buy Plume Network? The process is straightforward and hassle-free!

PLUME to Local Currencies

1 PLUME to VND
2,539.9238
1 PLUME to AUD
A$0.149606
1 PLUME to GBP
0.07239
1 PLUME to EUR
0.0839724
1 PLUME to USD
$0.09652
1 PLUME to MYR
RM0.4111752
1 PLUME to TRY
3.9216076
1 PLUME to JPY
¥14.478
1 PLUME to ARS
ARS$132.4003448
1 PLUME to RUB
7.827772
1 PLUME to INR
8.4435696
1 PLUME to IDR
Rp1,582.2948288
1 PLUME to KRW
134.42823
1 PLUME to PHP
5.62229
1 PLUME to EGP
￡E.4.6879764
1 PLUME to BRL
R$0.540512
1 PLUME to CAD
C$0.1331976
1 PLUME to BDT
11.7928136
1 PLUME to NGN
147.8097628
1 PLUME to UAH
4.0239188
1 PLUME to VES
Bs11.87196
1 PLUME to CLP
$93.81744
1 PLUME to PKR
Rs27.3653504
1 PLUME to KZT
52.4846804
1 PLUME to THB
฿3.1619952
1 PLUME to TWD
NT$2.8869132
1 PLUME to AED
د.إ0.3542284
1 PLUME to CHF
Fr0.0781812
1 PLUME to HKD
HK$0.7567168
1 PLUME to MAD
.د.م0.8802624
1 PLUME to MXN
$1.8222976
1 PLUME to PLN
0.3609848
1 PLUME to RON
лв0.4285488
1 PLUME to SEK
kr0.9478264
1 PLUME to BGN
лв0.1650492
1 PLUME to HUF
Ft33.8186776
1 PLUME to CZK
2.0771104
1 PLUME to KWD
د.ك0.02953512
1 PLUME to ILS
0.3272028

Plume Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Plume Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Plume Network Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Plume Network

