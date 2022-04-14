Plume Network (PLUME) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Plume Network (PLUME), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Plume Network (PLUME) Information Plume Network is the first full-stack L1 RWA Chain and ecosystem purpose-built for RWAfi, enabling the rapid adoption and demand-driven integration of real world assets. Official Website: https://plume.org Whitepaper: https://docs.plume.org/plume Block Explorer: https://explorer.plume.org/token/0x4C1746A800D224393fE2470C70A35717eD4eA5F1 Buy PLUME Now!

Plume Network (PLUME) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Plume Network (PLUME), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 193.66M $ 193.66M $ 193.66M Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 2.00B $ 2.00B $ 2.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 968.30M $ 968.30M $ 968.30M All-Time High: $ 0.24793 $ 0.24793 $ 0.24793 All-Time Low: $ 0.07596247895192497 $ 0.07596247895192497 $ 0.07596247895192497 Current Price: $ 0.09683 $ 0.09683 $ 0.09683 Learn more about Plume Network (PLUME) price

Plume Network (PLUME) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Plume Network (PLUME) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PLUME tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PLUME tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PLUME's tokenomics, explore PLUME token's live price!

