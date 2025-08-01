More About PLYR

PLYR Price Info

PLYR Whitepaper

PLYR Official Website

PLYR Tokenomics

PLYR Price Forecast

PLYR History

PLYR Buying Guide

PLYR-to-Fiat Currency Converter

PLYR Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

PLYR L1 Logo

PLYR L1 Price(PLYR)

PLYR L1 (PLYR) Live Price Chart

$0.00589
$0.00589$0.00589
+1.02%1D
USD

PLYR Live Price Data & Information

PLYR L1 (PLYR) is currently trading at 0.00589 USD with a market cap of 507.08K USD. PLYR to USD price is updated in real-time.

PLYR L1 Key Market Performance:

$ 3.00K USD
24-hour trading volume
+1.02%
PLYR L1 24-hour price change
86.09M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the PLYR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PLYR price information.

PLYR Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of PLYR L1 for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0000595+1.02%
30 Days$ +0.00155+35.71%
60 Days$ -0.00183-23.71%
90 Days$ -0.00377-39.03%
PLYR L1 Price Change Today

Today, PLYR recorded a change of $ +0.0000595 (+1.02%), reflecting its latest market activity.

PLYR L1 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00155 (+35.71%), showing the token's short-term performance.

PLYR L1 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, PLYR saw a change of $ -0.00183 (-23.71%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

PLYR L1 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00377 (-39.03%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

PLYR Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of PLYR L1: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0056
$ 0.0056$ 0.0056

$ 0.00591
$ 0.00591$ 0.00591

$ 0.10656
$ 0.10656$ 0.10656

+1.02%

+1.02%

+5.17%

PLYR Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 507.08K
$ 507.08K$ 507.08K

$ 3.00K
$ 3.00K$ 3.00K

86.09M
86.09M 86.09M

What is PLYR L1 (PLYR)

PLYR Chain is a decentralized gaming blockchain designed to deliver a seamless Web3 experience for both developers and players. With a focus on gaming, NFTs, and community-driven projects, PLYR Chain aims to empower users with a secure, scalable, and interoperable platform tailored to the needs of the gaming industry.

PLYR L1 is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your PLYR L1 investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check PLYR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about PLYR L1 on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your PLYR L1 buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

PLYR L1 Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as PLYR L1, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of PLYR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our PLYR L1 price prediction page.

PLYR L1 Price History

Tracing PLYR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing PLYR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our PLYR L1 price history page.

PLYR L1 (PLYR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of PLYR L1 (PLYR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PLYR token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy PLYR L1 (PLYR)

Looking for how to buy PLYR L1? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase PLYR L1 on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

PLYR to Local Currencies

1 PLYR to VND
154.99535
1 PLYR to AUD
A$0.0091295
1 PLYR to GBP
0.0044175
1 PLYR to EUR
0.0051243
1 PLYR to USD
$0.00589
1 PLYR to MYR
RM0.0250914
1 PLYR to TRY
0.2394874
1 PLYR to JPY
¥0.8835
1 PLYR to ARS
ARS$8.0795486
1 PLYR to RUB
0.4776201
1 PLYR to INR
0.5152572
1 PLYR to IDR
Rp96.5573616
1 PLYR to KRW
8.2032975
1 PLYR to PHP
0.3425624
1 PLYR to EGP
￡E.0.2860184
1 PLYR to BRL
R$0.032984
1 PLYR to CAD
C$0.0081282
1 PLYR to BDT
0.7196402
1 PLYR to NGN
9.0198871
1 PLYR to UAH
0.2455541
1 PLYR to VES
Bs0.72447
1 PLYR to CLP
$5.7133
1 PLYR to PKR
Rs1.6699328
1 PLYR to KZT
3.2028053
1 PLYR to THB
฿0.1928386
1 PLYR to TWD
NT$0.1761699
1 PLYR to AED
د.إ0.0216163
1 PLYR to CHF
Fr0.0047709
1 PLYR to HKD
HK$0.0461776
1 PLYR to MAD
.د.م0.0537168
1 PLYR to MXN
$0.1110854
1 PLYR to PLN
0.0220286
1 PLYR to RON
лв0.0261516
1 PLYR to SEK
kr0.0576042
1 PLYR to BGN
лв0.0100719
1 PLYR to HUF
Ft2.0623246
1 PLYR to CZK
0.1266939
1 PLYR to KWD
د.ك0.00180234
1 PLYR to ILS
0.0199671

PLYR L1 Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of PLYR L1, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official PLYR L1 Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About PLYR L1

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

PLYR
PLYR
USD
USD

1 PLYR = 0.00589 USD

Trade

PLYRUSDT
$0.00589
$0.00589$0.00589
+3.51%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee