What is PLYR L1 (PLYR)

PLYR Chain is a decentralized gaming blockchain designed to deliver a seamless Web3 experience for both developers and players. With a focus on gaming, NFTs, and community-driven projects, PLYR Chain aims to empower users with a secure, scalable, and interoperable platform tailored to the needs of the gaming industry.

PLYR L1 is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your PLYR L1 investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check PLYR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about PLYR L1 on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your PLYR L1 buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

PLYR L1 Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as PLYR L1, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of PLYR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our PLYR L1 price prediction page.

PLYR L1 Price History

Tracing PLYR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing PLYR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our PLYR L1 price history page.

PLYR L1 (PLYR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of PLYR L1 (PLYR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PLYR token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy PLYR L1 (PLYR)

Looking for how to buy PLYR L1? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase PLYR L1 on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

PLYR to Local Currencies

1 PLYR to VND ₫ 154.99535 1 PLYR to AUD A$ 0.0091295 1 PLYR to GBP ￡ 0.0044175 1 PLYR to EUR € 0.0051243 1 PLYR to USD $ 0.00589 1 PLYR to MYR RM 0.0250914 1 PLYR to TRY ₺ 0.2394874 1 PLYR to JPY ¥ 0.8835 1 PLYR to ARS ARS$ 8.0795486 1 PLYR to RUB ₽ 0.4776201 1 PLYR to INR ₹ 0.5152572 1 PLYR to IDR Rp 96.5573616 1 PLYR to KRW ₩ 8.2032975 1 PLYR to PHP ₱ 0.3425624 1 PLYR to EGP ￡E. 0.2860184 1 PLYR to BRL R$ 0.032984 1 PLYR to CAD C$ 0.0081282 1 PLYR to BDT ৳ 0.7196402 1 PLYR to NGN ₦ 9.0198871 1 PLYR to UAH ₴ 0.2455541 1 PLYR to VES Bs 0.72447 1 PLYR to CLP $ 5.7133 1 PLYR to PKR Rs 1.6699328 1 PLYR to KZT ₸ 3.2028053 1 PLYR to THB ฿ 0.1928386 1 PLYR to TWD NT$ 0.1761699 1 PLYR to AED د.إ 0.0216163 1 PLYR to CHF Fr 0.0047709 1 PLYR to HKD HK$ 0.0461776 1 PLYR to MAD .د.م 0.0537168 1 PLYR to MXN $ 0.1110854 1 PLYR to PLN zł 0.0220286 1 PLYR to RON лв 0.0261516 1 PLYR to SEK kr 0.0576042 1 PLYR to BGN лв 0.0100719 1 PLYR to HUF Ft 2.0623246 1 PLYR to CZK Kč 0.1266939 1 PLYR to KWD د.ك 0.00180234 1 PLYR to ILS ₪ 0.0199671

PLYR L1 Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of PLYR L1, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About PLYR L1 What is the price of PLYR L1 (PLYR) today? The live price of PLYR L1 (PLYR) is 0.00589 USD . What is the market cap of PLYR L1 (PLYR)? The current market cap of PLYR L1 is $ 507.08K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of PLYR by its real-time market price of 0.00589 USD . What is the circulating supply of PLYR L1 (PLYR)? The current circulating supply of PLYR L1 (PLYR) is 86.09M USD . What was the highest price of PLYR L1 (PLYR)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of PLYR L1 (PLYR) is 0.10656 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of PLYR L1 (PLYR)? The 24-hour trading volume of PLYR L1 (PLYR) is $ 3.00K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!