What is Primex Finance (PMX)

Primex Finance is a leveraged trading and yield farming protocol/app that lets you use lender liquidity to boost positions across other DeFi protocols. You can leverage RWAs, DEX LP positions, leverage trade on spot DEXs, and get into LST, LRT all using lender liquidity.

Primex Finance (PMX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Primex Finance (PMX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PMX token's extensive tokenomics now!

PMX to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Primex Finance What is the price of Primex Finance (PMX) today? The live price of Primex Finance (PMX) is 0.001107 USD . What is the market cap of Primex Finance (PMX)? The current market cap of Primex Finance is $ 78.47K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of PMX by its real-time market price of 0.001107 USD . What is the circulating supply of Primex Finance (PMX)? The current circulating supply of Primex Finance (PMX) is 70.88M USD . What was the highest price of Primex Finance (PMX)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Primex Finance (PMX) is 0.288 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Primex Finance (PMX)? The 24-hour trading volume of Primex Finance (PMX) is $ 24.82K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

