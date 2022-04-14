Primex Finance (PMX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Primex Finance (PMX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Primex Finance (PMX) Information Primex Finance is a leveraged trading and yield farming protocol/app that lets you use lender liquidity to boost positions across other DeFi protocols. You can leverage RWAs, DEX LP positions, leverage trade on spot DEXs, and get into LST, LRT all using lender liquidity. Official Website: https://primex.finance/ Whitepaper: https://docsend.com/view/qqd7badxxqhcyqxp Block Explorer: https://app.nansen.ai/token-god-mode?chain=base&tab=transactions&tokenAddress=0x0b3eaead748facdb9d943d3407011f16eb17d0cf

Primex Finance (PMX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 131.20K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 70.88M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.85M All-Time High: $ 0.288 All-Time Low: $ 0.001464062207935659 Current Price: $ 0.001851

Primex Finance (PMX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Primex Finance (PMX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PMX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PMX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

