What is Ponder (PNDR)

Ponder is the AI powered comparison engine for all Web3 trends such as EigenLayer restaking, Runes/BRC-20/Ordinals, RWA/NFTs, DePIN protocols and much more. Ponder leverages advanced LLMs such as Llama3 and Mistral to identify leading trends.

Ponder is available on MEXC



Ponder (PNDR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Ponder (PNDR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PNDR token's extensive tokenomics now!

What is the price of Ponder (PNDR) today? The live price of Ponder (PNDR) is 0.00174 USD . What is the market cap of Ponder (PNDR)? The current market cap of Ponder is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of PNDR by its real-time market price of 0.00174 USD . What is the circulating supply of Ponder (PNDR)? The current circulating supply of Ponder (PNDR) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Ponder (PNDR)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Ponder (PNDR) is 0.39 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Ponder (PNDR)? The 24-hour trading volume of Ponder (PNDR) is $ 84.40K USD .

