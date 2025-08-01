What is Phoenic (PNIC)

Phoenic Token is a cryptocurrency designed for secure, fast, and low-cost transactions. It operates on a decentralized, non-custodial framework, allowing users full control over their assets without third-party interference. This token is integrated into various platforms and applications, enhancing its utility for real-world financial interactions.

Phoenic is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Additionally, you can:

- Check PNIC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Phoenic on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Phoenic buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Phoenic Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Phoenic, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of PNIC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050?

Phoenic Price History

Tracing PNIC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing PNIC's potential future trajectory.

Phoenic (PNIC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Phoenic (PNIC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PNIC token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Phoenic (PNIC)

Looking for how to buy Phoenic? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Phoenic on MEXC.

PNIC to Local Currencies

1 PNIC to VND ₫ 93.234045 1 PNIC to AUD A$ 0.00549165 1 PNIC to GBP ￡ 0.00265725 1 PNIC to EUR € 0.00308241 1 PNIC to USD $ 0.003543 1 PNIC to MYR RM 0.01509318 1 PNIC to TRY ₺ 0.14395209 1 PNIC to JPY ¥ 0.53145 1 PNIC to ARS ARS$ 4.86007482 1 PNIC to RUB ₽ 0.2873373 1 PNIC to INR ₹ 0.30994164 1 PNIC to IDR Rp 58.08195792 1 PNIC to KRW ₩ 4.93451325 1 PNIC to PHP ₱ 0.20637975 1 PNIC to EGP ￡E. 0.17208351 1 PNIC to BRL R$ 0.0198408 1 PNIC to CAD C$ 0.00488934 1 PNIC to BDT ৳ 0.43288374 1 PNIC to NGN ₦ 5.42571477 1 PNIC to UAH ₴ 0.14770767 1 PNIC to VES Bs 0.435789 1 PNIC to CLP $ 3.443796 1 PNIC to PKR Rs 1.00451136 1 PNIC to KZT ₸ 1.92657711 1 PNIC to THB ฿ 0.11606868 1 PNIC to TWD NT$ 0.10597113 1 PNIC to AED د.إ 0.01300281 1 PNIC to CHF Fr 0.00286983 1 PNIC to HKD HK$ 0.02777712 1 PNIC to MAD .د.م 0.03231216 1 PNIC to MXN $ 0.06689184 1 PNIC to PLN zł 0.01325082 1 PNIC to RON лв 0.01573092 1 PNIC to SEK kr 0.03479226 1 PNIC to BGN лв 0.00605853 1 PNIC to HUF Ft 1.24139634 1 PNIC to CZK Kč 0.07624536 1 PNIC to KWD د.ك 0.001084158 1 PNIC to ILS ₪ 0.01201077

Phoenic Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Phoenic, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Phoenic What is the price of Phoenic (PNIC) today? The live price of Phoenic (PNIC) is 0.003543 USD . What is the market cap of Phoenic (PNIC)? The current market cap of Phoenic is $ 901.22K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of PNIC by its real-time market price of 0.003543 USD . What is the circulating supply of Phoenic (PNIC)? The current circulating supply of Phoenic (PNIC) is 254.37M USD . What was the highest price of Phoenic (PNIC)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Phoenic (PNIC) is 0.3799 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Phoenic (PNIC)? The 24-hour trading volume of Phoenic (PNIC) is $ 82.78K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

