Peanut the Squirrel Logo

Peanut the Squirrel Price(PNUT)

Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) Live Price Chart

$0.241
$0.241$0.241
-2.15%1D
USD

PNUT Live Price Data & Information

Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) is currently trading at 0.2411 USD with a market cap of 241.06M USD. PNUT to USD price is updated in real-time.

Peanut the Squirrel Key Market Performance:

$ 10.87M USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.15%
Peanut the Squirrel 24-hour price change
999.85M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the PNUT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PNUT price information.

PNUT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Peanut the Squirrel for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.005295-2.15%
30 Days$ +0.0293+13.83%
60 Days$ -0.0263-9.84%
90 Days$ +0.0558+30.11%
Peanut the Squirrel Price Change Today

Today, PNUT recorded a change of $ -0.005295 (-2.15%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Peanut the Squirrel 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0293 (+13.83%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Peanut the Squirrel 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, PNUT saw a change of $ -0.0263 (-9.84%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Peanut the Squirrel 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0558 (+30.11%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

PNUT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Peanut the Squirrel: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.2399
$ 0.2399$ 0.2399

$ 0.2615
$ 0.2615$ 0.2615

$ 2.50001
$ 2.50001$ 2.50001

+0.16%

-2.15%

-11.53%

PNUT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 241.06M
$ 241.06M$ 241.06M

$ 10.87M
$ 10.87M$ 10.87M

999.85M
999.85M 999.85M

What is Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT)

PNUT is a meme coin.

Peanut the Squirrel is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check PNUT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Peanut the Squirrel on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.



Peanut the Squirrel Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Peanut the Squirrel, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of PNUT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Peanut the Squirrel price prediction page.

Peanut the Squirrel Price History

Tracing PNUT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing PNUT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Peanut the Squirrel price history page.

Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PNUT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT)

Looking for how to buy Peanut the Squirrel? The process is straightforward and hassle-free!

PNUT to Local Currencies

1 PNUT to VND
6,344.5465
1 PNUT to AUD
A$0.373705
1 PNUT to GBP
0.180825
1 PNUT to EUR
0.209757
1 PNUT to USD
$0.2411
1 PNUT to MYR
RM1.027086
1 PNUT to TRY
9.795893
1 PNUT to JPY
¥36.165
1 PNUT to ARS
ARS$330.726514
1 PNUT to RUB
19.55321
1 PNUT to INR
21.091428
1 PNUT to IDR
Rp3,952.458384
1 PNUT to KRW
335.792025
1 PNUT to PHP
14.044075
1 PNUT to EGP
￡E.11.710227
1 PNUT to BRL
R$1.35016
1 PNUT to CAD
C$0.332718
1 PNUT to BDT
29.457598
1 PNUT to NGN
369.218129
1 PNUT to UAH
10.051459
1 PNUT to VES
Bs29.6553
1 PNUT to CLP
$234.3492
1 PNUT to PKR
Rs68.356672
1 PNUT to KZT
131.102947
1 PNUT to THB
฿7.898436
1 PNUT to TWD
NT$7.211301
1 PNUT to AED
د.إ0.884837
1 PNUT to CHF
Fr0.195291
1 PNUT to HKD
HK$1.890224
1 PNUT to MAD
.د.م2.198832
1 PNUT to MXN
$4.551968
1 PNUT to PLN
0.901714
1 PNUT to RON
лв1.070484
1 PNUT to SEK
kr2.367602
1 PNUT to BGN
лв0.412281
1 PNUT to HUF
Ft84.476618
1 PNUT to CZK
5.188472
1 PNUT to KWD
د.ك0.0737766
1 PNUT to ILS
0.817329

Peanut the Squirrel Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Peanut the Squirrel, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Peanut the Squirrel Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Peanut the Squirrel

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

