Pnut the Squirrel Logo

Pnut the Squirrel Price(PNUTBONK)

Pnut the Squirrel (PNUTBONK) Live Price Chart

$0.0002164
$0.0002164$0.0002164
-21.42%1D
USD

PNUTBONK Live Price Data & Information

Pnut the Squirrel (PNUTBONK) is currently trading at 0.0002164 USD with a market cap of -- USD. PNUTBONK to USD price is updated in real-time.

Pnut the Squirrel Key Market Performance:

$ 52.69K USD
24-hour trading volume
-21.42%
Pnut the Squirrel 24-hour price change
-- USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the PNUTBONK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PNUTBONK price information.

PNUTBONK Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Pnut the Squirrel for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000058988-21.42%
30 Days$ -0.0005836-72.95%
60 Days$ -0.0005836-72.95%
90 Days$ -0.0005836-72.95%
Pnut the Squirrel Price Change Today

Today, PNUTBONK recorded a change of $ -0.000058988 (-21.42%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Pnut the Squirrel 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0005836 (-72.95%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Pnut the Squirrel 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, PNUTBONK saw a change of $ -0.0005836 (-72.95%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Pnut the Squirrel 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0005836 (-72.95%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

PNUTBONK Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Pnut the Squirrel: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0002136
$ 0.0002136$ 0.0002136

$ 0.0003074
$ 0.0003074$ 0.0003074

$ 0.00238
$ 0.00238$ 0.00238

-13.62%

-21.42%

-33.69%

PNUTBONK Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

--
----

$ 52.69K
$ 52.69K$ 52.69K

--
----

What is Pnut the Squirrel (PNUTBONK)

Pnut is a squirrel-themed meme token blending cuteness + charity. First launched on Pumpfun. Relaunched on Solana’s Bonk. Slogan: "Pnut belongs on Bonk."

Pnut the Squirrel Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Pnut the Squirrel, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of PNUTBONK? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Pnut the Squirrel price prediction page.

Pnut the Squirrel Price History

Tracing PNUTBONK's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing PNUTBONK's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Pnut the Squirrel price history page.

Pnut the Squirrel (PNUTBONK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Pnut the Squirrel (PNUTBONK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PNUTBONK token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Pnut the Squirrel (PNUTBONK)

PNUTBONK to Local Currencies

1 PNUTBONK to VND
5.694566
1 PNUTBONK to AUD
A$0.00033542
1 PNUTBONK to GBP
0.0001623
1 PNUTBONK to EUR
0.000188268
1 PNUTBONK to USD
$0.0002164
1 PNUTBONK to MYR
RM0.000921864
1 PNUTBONK to TRY
0.008792332
1 PNUTBONK to JPY
¥0.03246
1 PNUTBONK to ARS
ARS$0.296844536
1 PNUTBONK to RUB
0.01755004
1 PNUTBONK to INR
0.018930672
1 PNUTBONK to IDR
Rp3.547540416
1 PNUTBONK to KRW
0.3013911
1 PNUTBONK to PHP
0.0126053
1 PNUTBONK to EGP
￡E.0.010510548
1 PNUTBONK to BRL
R$0.00121184
1 PNUTBONK to CAD
C$0.000298632
1 PNUTBONK to BDT
0.026439752
1 PNUTBONK to NGN
0.331392796
1 PNUTBONK to UAH
0.009021716
1 PNUTBONK to VES
Bs0.0266172
1 PNUTBONK to CLP
$0.2103408
1 PNUTBONK to PKR
Rs0.061353728
1 PNUTBONK to KZT
0.117671828
1 PNUTBONK to THB
฿0.007089264
1 PNUTBONK to TWD
NT$0.006472524
1 PNUTBONK to AED
د.إ0.000794188
1 PNUTBONK to CHF
Fr0.000175284
1 PNUTBONK to HKD
HK$0.001696576
1 PNUTBONK to MAD
.د.م0.001973568
1 PNUTBONK to MXN
$0.004085632
1 PNUTBONK to PLN
0.000809336
1 PNUTBONK to RON
лв0.000960816
1 PNUTBONK to SEK
kr0.002125048
1 PNUTBONK to BGN
лв0.000370044
1 PNUTBONK to HUF
Ft0.075822232
1 PNUTBONK to CZK
0.004656928
1 PNUTBONK to KWD
د.ك0.0000662184
1 PNUTBONK to ILS
0.000733596

Pnut the Squirrel Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Pnut the Squirrel, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Pnut the Squirrel

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

