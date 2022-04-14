POKE CASINO (POKE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into POKE CASINO (POKE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

POKE CASINO (POKE) Information POKE is a utility token on the Solana chain, designed for use in junket and online casinos. It enables a sustainable and transparent Web3 casino experience through tokenomics, staking, governance, and an auto buy-back system. A metaverse casino is also in development, aiming to create a next-generation entertainment model combining Web3 × Metaverse. Official Website: https://poke-casino.com Whitepaper: https://poke-coin.gitbook.io/poke Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/5UxCP4wR84soYRSS8t32HZc8a9wCJpEnK4xykB8pmCcU Buy POKE Now!

Market Cap: --
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: --
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0.028665
All-Time Low: --
Current Price: $ 0.004034

POKE CASINO (POKE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of POKE CASINO (POKE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of POKE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many POKE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand POKE's tokenomics, explore POKE token's live price!

