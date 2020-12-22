Marlin POND (POND) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Marlin POND (POND), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Marlin POND (POND) Information Marlin(POND) is an open protocol that provides a high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 Official Website: https://www.marlin.org Whitepaper: https://docs.marlin.org Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x57b946008913b82e4df85f501cbaed910e58d26c Buy POND Now!

Marlin POND (POND) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Marlin POND (POND), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 64.62M $ 64.62M $ 64.62M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 8.20B $ 8.20B $ 8.20B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.308957 $ 0.308957 $ 0.308957 All-Time Low: $ 0.006417827512672913 $ 0.006417827512672913 $ 0.006417827512672913 Current Price: $ 0.007884 $ 0.007884 $ 0.007884 Learn more about Marlin POND (POND) price

Marlin POND (POND) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Marlin POND (POND) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of POND tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many POND tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand POND's tokenomics, explore POND token's live price!

How to Buy POND Interested in adding Marlin POND (POND) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy POND, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading.

Marlin POND (POND) Price History Analyzing the price history of POND helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

POND Price Prediction Want to know where POND might be heading? Our POND price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

