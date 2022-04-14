Zypher Network (POP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Zypher Network (POP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Zypher Network (POP) Information Zypher Network is a ZK computing Layer for Trustless AI Agents. Its middleware solutions (Proof of Prompt, Proof of Inference) guarantee AI agent data consistency & integrity without public knowledge. With a ZK-driven application infrastructure, Zypher is delivering secure, autonomous mission-critical and financially sensitive on-chain operations for human and AI agents. Official Website: https://zypher.network/ Whitepaper: https://zypher.network/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xA3cfB853339b77F385B994799B015cB04b208Fe6

Zypher Network (POP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 11.89M Total Supply: $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.44B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 82.58M All-Time High: $ 0.00971 Current Price: $ 0.008258

Zypher Network (POP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Zypher Network (POP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of POP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many POP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

