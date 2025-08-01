More About PRCL

Parcl (PRCL) Live Price Chart

PRCL Live Price Data & Information

Parcl (PRCL) is currently trading at 0.08229 USD with a market cap of 33.93M USD. PRCL to USD price is updated in real-time.

Parcl Key Market Performance:

$ 26.05K USD
24-hour trading volume
-5.39%
Parcl 24-hour price change
412.28M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the PRCL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PRCL price information.

PRCL Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Parcl for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0046881-5.39%
30 Days$ +0.02089+34.02%
60 Days$ -0.00901-9.87%
90 Days$ -0.02779-25.25%
Parcl Price Change Today

Today, PRCL recorded a change of $ -0.0046881 (-5.39%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Parcl 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.02089 (+34.02%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Parcl 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, PRCL saw a change of $ -0.00901 (-9.87%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Parcl 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.02779 (-25.25%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

PRCL Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Parcl: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

What is Parcl (PRCL)

Parcl is a decentralized exchange (DEX) for trading global real estate markets through perpetual futures.

Parcl is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Parcl investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check PRCL staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Parcl on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Parcl buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Parcl Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Parcl, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of PRCL? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Parcl price prediction page.

Parcl Price History

Tracing PRCL's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing PRCL's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Parcl price history page.

Parcl (PRCL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Parcl (PRCL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PRCL token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Parcl (PRCL)

Looking for how to buy Parcl? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Parcl on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

PRCL to Local Currencies

1 PRCL to VND
2,165.46135
1 PRCL to AUD
A$0.1275495
1 PRCL to GBP
0.0617175
1 PRCL to EUR
0.0715923
1 PRCL to USD
$0.08229
1 PRCL to MYR
RM0.3505554
1 PRCL to TRY
3.3459114
1 PRCL to JPY
¥12.3435
1 PRCL to ARS
ARS$112.8804846
1 PRCL to RUB
6.673719
1 PRCL to INR
7.1987292
1 PRCL to IDR
Rp1,349.0161776
1 PRCL to KRW
114.6093975
1 PRCL to PHP
4.7859864
1 PRCL to EGP
￡E.3.9960024
1 PRCL to BRL
R$0.460824
1 PRCL to CAD
C$0.1135602
1 PRCL to BDT
10.0541922
1 PRCL to NGN
126.0180831
1 PRCL to UAH
3.4306701
1 PRCL to VES
Bs10.12167
1 PRCL to CLP
$79.8213
1 PRCL to PKR
Rs23.3308608
1 PRCL to KZT
44.7468333
1 PRCL to THB
฿2.6933517
1 PRCL to TWD
NT$2.4612939
1 PRCL to AED
د.إ0.3020043
1 PRCL to CHF
Fr0.0666549
1 PRCL to HKD
HK$0.6451536
1 PRCL to MAD
.د.م0.7504848
1 PRCL to MXN
$1.5519894
1 PRCL to PLN
0.3077646
1 PRCL to RON
лв0.3653676
1 PRCL to SEK
kr0.8056191
1 PRCL to BGN
лв0.1407159
1 PRCL to HUF
Ft28.8228954
1 PRCL to CZK
1.7700579
1 PRCL to KWD
د.ك0.02518074
1 PRCL to ILS
0.2789631

Parcl Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Parcl, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Parcl Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Parcl

Hot News

Disclaimer

