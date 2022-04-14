Propy (PRO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Propy (PRO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Propy (PRO) Information Propy is the pioneer of web3 real estate: digitizing ownership and transacting property on-chain. Official Website: https://propy.com/ Whitepaper: https://propy.com/browse/whitepaper/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x226bb599a12c826476e3a771454697ea52e9e220 Buy PRO Now!

Propy (PRO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Propy (PRO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 77.56M $ 77.56M $ 77.56M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 3.9501 $ 3.9501 $ 3.9501 All-Time Low: $ 0.0295550249115 $ 0.0295550249115 $ 0.0295550249115 Current Price: $ 0.7756 $ 0.7756 $ 0.7756 Learn more about Propy (PRO) price

Propy (PRO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Propy (PRO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PRO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PRO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PRO's tokenomics, explore PRO token's live price!

How to Buy PRO Interested in adding Propy (PRO) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy PRO, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy PRO on MEXC now!

Propy (PRO) Price History Analyzing the price history of PRO helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore PRO Price History now!

PRO Price Prediction Want to know where PRO might be heading? Our PRO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See PRO token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!