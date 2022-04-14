Prompt (PROMPT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Prompt (PROMPT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Prompt (PROMPT) Information Wayfinder is a platform to create AI agents for cross-chain transactions, write and publish smart contracts, and perform autonomous tasks. Official Website: https://www.wayfinder.ai/ Whitepaper: https://paper.wayfinder.ai/wayfinder_paper_v1.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x28d38dF637dB75533bD3F71426F3410a82041544

Prompt (PROMPT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Prompt (PROMPT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 25.91M $ 25.91M $ 25.91M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 223.90M $ 223.90M $ 223.90M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 115.70M $ 115.70M $ 115.70M All-Time High: $ 0.6266 $ 0.6266 $ 0.6266 All-Time Low: $ 0.10718787546655689 $ 0.10718787546655689 $ 0.10718787546655689 Current Price: $ 0.1157 $ 0.1157 $ 0.1157 Learn more about Prompt (PROMPT) price

Prompt (PROMPT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Prompt (PROMPT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PROMPT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PROMPT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PROMPT's tokenomics, explore PROMPT token's live price!

Prompt (PROMPT) Price History Analyzing the price history of PROMPT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

PROMPT Price Prediction Want to know where PROMPT might be heading? Our PROMPT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

