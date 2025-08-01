What is Propbase (PROPS)

Propbase, a tokenized real estate investment marketplace in South East Asia, allows you to invest in high quality resilient real estate assets for as little as $100 with fractional ownership, earn rental yield, and sell whenever you like from anywhere. $PROPS is our native utility token that powers the propbase ecosystem

Propbase Price Prediction

Propbase Price History

Propbase (PROPS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Propbase (PROPS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PROPS token's extensive tokenomics now!

PROPS to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Propbase What is the price of Propbase (PROPS) today? The live price of Propbase (PROPS) is 0.026929 USD . What is the market cap of Propbase (PROPS)? The current market cap of Propbase is $ 11.50M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of PROPS by its real-time market price of 0.026929 USD . What is the circulating supply of Propbase (PROPS)? The current circulating supply of Propbase (PROPS) is 426.91M USD . What was the highest price of Propbase (PROPS)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Propbase (PROPS) is 0.279664 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Propbase (PROPS)? The 24-hour trading volume of Propbase (PROPS) is $ 1.13M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

