Propbase (PROPS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Propbase (PROPS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Propbase (PROPS) Information Propbase, a tokenized real estate investment marketplace in South East Asia, allows you to invest in high quality resilient real estate assets for as little as $100 with fractional ownership, earn rental yield, and sell whenever you like from anywhere. $PROPS is our native utility token that powers the propbase ecosystem Official Website: https://www.propbase.app/ Whitepaper: https://www.propbase.app/white-paper Block Explorer: https://tracemove.io/coin/0xe50684a338db732d8fb8a3ac71c4b8633878bd0193bca5de2ebc852a83b35099 Buy PROPS Now!

Propbase (PROPS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Propbase (PROPS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 11.16M $ 11.16M $ 11.16M Total Supply: $ 1.20B $ 1.20B $ 1.20B Circulating Supply: $ 426.91M $ 426.91M $ 426.91M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 31.37M $ 31.37M $ 31.37M All-Time High: $ 0.279664 $ 0.279664 $ 0.279664 All-Time Low: $ 0.014981776422742052 $ 0.014981776422742052 $ 0.014981776422742052 Current Price: $ 0.026142 $ 0.026142 $ 0.026142 Learn more about Propbase (PROPS) price

Propbase (PROPS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Propbase (PROPS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PROPS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PROPS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PROPS's tokenomics, explore PROPS token's live price!

How to Buy PROPS Interested in adding Propbase (PROPS) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy PROPS, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy PROPS on MEXC now!

Propbase (PROPS) Price History Analyzing the price history of PROPS helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore PROPS Price History now!

PROPS Price Prediction Want to know where PROPS might be heading? Our PROPS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See PROPS token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!