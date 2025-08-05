What is Succinct (PROVE)

Succinct Network is a decentralized protocol that proves the world’s software. The network coordinates a distributed set of provers who generate zeroknowledge proofs through a novel incentive mechanism called proof contests to create the world’s most efficient, robust proving cluster. The Succinct Network introduces the idea of a global, distributed proving cluster codesigned with SP1 and powered by a competitive auction mechanism called proof contests to dramatically expand the proving capacity of the world

Succinct (PROVE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Succinct (PROVE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PROVE token's extensive tokenomics now!

