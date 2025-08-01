What is Puffer (PUFFER)

Revolutionizing Ethereum's Infrastructure with Integrated Liquid Restaking, Based Rollups, and Preconfirmation Services. Puffer has evolved from the first native Liquid Restaking Protocol into a comprehensive Ethereum scaling solution. Puffer’s suite of synergistic products, including liquid restaking (LRT), Based Rollups, and a preconfirmation AVS. Powered by natively restaked validators and the AVS, the UniFi based rollup stack addresses liquidity fragmentation across Ethereum while providing instant settlement and 100ms transactions.

Puffer is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Puffer investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check PUFFER staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Puffer on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Puffer buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Puffer Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Puffer, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of PUFFER? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Puffer price prediction page.

Puffer Price History

Tracing PUFFER's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing PUFFER's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Puffer price history page.

Puffer (PUFFER) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Puffer (PUFFER) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PUFFER token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Puffer (PUFFER)

Looking for how to buy Puffer? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Puffer on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

PUFFER to Local Currencies

1 PUFFER to VND ₫ 5,402.4695 1 PUFFER to AUD A$ 0.318215 1 PUFFER to GBP ￡ 0.153975 1 PUFFER to EUR € 0.178611 1 PUFFER to USD $ 0.2053 1 PUFFER to MYR RM 0.874578 1 PUFFER to TRY ₺ 8.347498 1 PUFFER to JPY ¥ 30.795 1 PUFFER to ARS ARS$ 281.618222 1 PUFFER to RUB ₽ 16.64983 1 PUFFER to INR ₹ 17.959644 1 PUFFER to IDR Rp 3,365.573232 1 PUFFER to KRW ₩ 285.931575 1 PUFFER to PHP ₱ 11.940248 1 PUFFER to EGP ￡E. 9.969368 1 PUFFER to BRL R$ 1.14968 1 PUFFER to CAD C$ 0.283314 1 PUFFER to BDT ৳ 25.083554 1 PUFFER to NGN ₦ 314.394367 1 PUFFER to UAH ₴ 8.558957 1 PUFFER to VES Bs 25.2519 1 PUFFER to CLP $ 199.141 1 PUFFER to PKR Rs 58.206656 1 PUFFER to KZT ₸ 111.635981 1 PUFFER to THB ฿ 6.719469 1 PUFFER to TWD NT$ 6.140523 1 PUFFER to AED د.إ 0.753451 1 PUFFER to CHF Fr 0.166293 1 PUFFER to HKD HK$ 1.609552 1 PUFFER to MAD .د.م 1.872336 1 PUFFER to MXN $ 3.871958 1 PUFFER to PLN zł 0.767822 1 PUFFER to RON лв 0.911532 1 PUFFER to SEK kr 2.009887 1 PUFFER to BGN лв 0.351063 1 PUFFER to HUF Ft 71.908378 1 PUFFER to CZK Kč 4.416003 1 PUFFER to KWD د.ك 0.0628218 1 PUFFER to ILS ₪ 0.695967

Puffer Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Puffer, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Puffer What is the price of Puffer (PUFFER) today? The live price of Puffer (PUFFER) is 0.2053 USD . What is the market cap of Puffer (PUFFER)? The current market cap of Puffer is $ 36.12M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of PUFFER by its real-time market price of 0.2053 USD . What is the circulating supply of Puffer (PUFFER)? The current circulating supply of Puffer (PUFFER) is 175.95M USD . What was the highest price of Puffer (PUFFER)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Puffer (PUFFER) is 1.0078 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Puffer (PUFFER)? The 24-hour trading volume of Puffer (PUFFER) is $ 1.76M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!