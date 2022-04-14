PumpAI (PUMPAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into PumpAI (PUMPAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

PumpAI (PUMPAI) Information PumpAI is a revolutionary platform designed to simplify the creation of meme tokens through the power of artificial intelligence. Whether you're new to the crypto space or an experienced user, PumpAI makes it effortless to design, launch, and manage your own tokens. Building on the success of Pump.Fun, PumpAI introduces advanced AI tools to provide a seamless and innovative experience for users. Official Website: https://pumpai.ag/ Whitepaper: https://pumpai.gitbook.io/docs.pumpai.ag Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/7vsKatZ8BAKXXb16ZZMJyg9X3iLn8Zpq4yBPg8mWBLMd

PumpAI (PUMPAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for PumpAI (PUMPAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 23.87K Total Supply: -- Circulating Supply: $ 343.11M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- All-Time High: $ 0.0845 All-Time Low: $ 0.000051523237301147 Current Price: $ 0.00006957

PumpAI (PUMPAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PumpAI (PUMPAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PUMPAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PUMPAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

