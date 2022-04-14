PUNDIAI (PUNDIAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into PUNDIAI (PUNDIAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

PUNDIAI (PUNDIAI) Information Pundi AI is a decentralized suite of tools designed to empower users with ownership and control over their personal data. It addresses the growing need for user-centric solutions by combining blockchain technology with innovative AI data tools such as the Pundi AI Data Platform, Pundi AIFX Omnilayer, Pundi AI Data Marketplace, and Purse+. Created by Pundi X in 2024, Pundi AI democratizes artificial intelligence development through a decentralized suite of tools. It offers services ranging from an omnilayer, data tagging and annotation platform, AI agents to an AI marketplace for the trading of data. Official Website: https://pundi.ai/ Whitepaper: https://pundi.gitbook.io/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x075f23b9cdfce2cc0ca466f4ee6cb4bd29d83bef Buy PUNDIAI Now!

Market Cap: $ 32.54M
Total Supply: $ 18.93M
Circulating Supply: $ 7.06M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 87.27M
All-Time High: $ 53.947
All-Time Low: $ 3.6911663557539844
Current Price: $ 4.6102

PUNDIAI (PUNDIAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PUNDIAI (PUNDIAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PUNDIAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PUNDIAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PUNDIAI's tokenomics, explore PUNDIAI token's live price!

