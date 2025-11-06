What is Capybobo (PYBOBO)

Capybobo is creating the next-generation Web3-native Art Toy IP — where gaming, collectibles, and real-world design merge into one seamless experience. Starting with a GameFi foundation and rarity-driven airdrops, the project bridges digital and physical ownership through Outfits for Art Toys, NFT-linked blind boxes, and PBT (Physical-Backed Token) authentication services.Players can utilise $CAPY to unlock long-term game rewards, purchase in-game skins that match real-world outfits, and collect physical toys tied to unique on-chain NFTs. By combining the energy of gaming culture with the style of streetwear and the authenticity of designer toys, Capybobo aims to become a global lifestyle brand with flagship stores, global collaborations, and a thriving community.

Capybobo (PYBOBO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Capybobo (PYBOBO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PYBOBO token's extensive tokenomics now!

Capybobo Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Capybobo, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Capybobo How much is Capybobo (PYBOBO) worth today? The live PYBOBO price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current PYBOBO to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of PYBOBO to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Capybobo? The market cap for PYBOBO is -- USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of PYBOBO? The circulating supply of PYBOBO is -- USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of PYBOBO? PYBOBO achieved an ATH price of -- USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of PYBOBO? PYBOBO saw an ATL price of -- USD . What is the trading volume of PYBOBO? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for PYBOBO is $ 0.00 USD . Will PYBOBO go higher this year? PYBOBO might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out PYBOBO price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 11-07 01:12:41 Industry Updates Crypto Fear Index Rises to 27, Market Shifts from "Extreme Fear" to "Fear" 11-06 14:15:13 Industry Updates BNB Chain Ecosystem Tokens Rebound Significantly, GIGGLE and Binance Life Lead in Market Cap 11-06 11:42:30 Industry Updates Crypto Market Warms Up as Bitcoin Breaks Through $104,000, U.S. Crypto Stocks Rise Across the Board 11-05 17:18:00 Industry Updates Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98% 11-05 10:42:00 On-chain Data Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated 11-04 17:22:15 Industry Updates Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"

