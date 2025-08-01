What is PLAYZAP (PZP)

PlayZap Game is a skill-based competitive gaming platform focused on mainstream causal gamers on mobile. Platform is built on blockchain technology with a sustainable token economy and powered by native $PZP token. With 1.3M+ active wallets, 3M+ onchain transaction, playzap is leading mobile focused gamefi platform.

PLAYZAP (PZP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of PLAYZAP (PZP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PZP token's extensive tokenomics now!

PZP to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About PLAYZAP What is the price of PLAYZAP (PZP) today? The live price of PLAYZAP (PZP) is 0.01162 USD . What is the market cap of PLAYZAP (PZP)? The current market cap of PLAYZAP is $ 997.53K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of PZP by its real-time market price of 0.01162 USD . What is the circulating supply of PLAYZAP (PZP)? The current circulating supply of PLAYZAP (PZP) is 85.85M USD . What was the highest price of PLAYZAP (PZP)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of PLAYZAP (PZP) is 0.1221 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of PLAYZAP (PZP)? The 24-hour trading volume of PLAYZAP (PZP) is $ 45.86K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

