Q (Q) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Q (Q), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Q (Q) Information

Quantum Chain is a quantum-secure, AI-automated compliance blockchain ecosystem designed as the next generation of financial services infrastructure. Quantum Chain offers enterprise-grade scalability, security, and regulatory adherence through quantum-resistant cryptography and AI-driven compliance automation. The ecosystem is powered by its native utility coin, Quantum ($Q), which facilitates transactions, governance and tokenisation. Additionally, Quantum Chain supports Quantum Financial Institutions (QFIs), a network of native projects and financial service solutions built on its infrastructure, enabling secure, efficient, and compliant financial products for a quantum-ready world.

Official Website:
https://quantumcha.in
Whitepaper:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1U9OXshs6i1Sl7NNDS40LHQMCgkw8kDqW/view?usp=sharing

Q (Q) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Q (Q), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 1.00T
$ 1.00T
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 4.50B
$ 4.50B
All-Time High:
$ 0.005517
$ 0.005517
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00048219051846745
$ 0.00048219051846745
Current Price:
$ 0.004499
$ 0.004499

Q (Q) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Q (Q) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of Q tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many Q tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand Q's tokenomics, explore Q token's live price!

Q (Q) Price History

Analyzing the price history of Q helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

Q Price Prediction

Want to know where Q might be heading? Our Q price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.