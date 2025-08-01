What is QBX (QBX)

The qiibee foundation is building the decentralized payment infrastructure for the $500bn rewards economy, fueled by the $QBX. The vision is to position loyalty currencies as one of the top three global payment methods. The qiibee foundation offers a decentralized payment infrastructure - known as the qiibee Rewards Chain - that enables businesses and consumers to trade loyalty currencies and enrich them with more liquidity.The $QBX is used as the gas to trigger transactions connected to creating, earning, spending and exchanging loyalty tokens and loyalty NFTs on the qiibee Rewards Chain.

QBX is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



QBX Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as QBX, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of QBX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our QBX price prediction page.

QBX Price History

Tracing QBX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing QBX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our QBX price history page.

QBX (QBX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of QBX (QBX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about QBX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy QBX (QBX)

Looking for how to buy QBX? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase QBX on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

QBX to Local Currencies

QBX Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of QBX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About QBX What is the price of QBX (QBX) today? The live price of QBX (QBX) is 0.005276 USD . What is the market cap of QBX (QBX)? The current market cap of QBX is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of QBX by its real-time market price of 0.005276 USD . What is the circulating supply of QBX (QBX)? The current circulating supply of QBX (QBX) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of QBX (QBX)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of QBX (QBX) is 0.13 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of QBX (QBX)? The 24-hour trading volume of QBX (QBX) is $ 27.63K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

