Quant (QNT) is a well-regulated digital currency, whether at a national or commercial level, can provide significant public benefits, by increasing efficiency and reducing costs for both domestic and international payments systems. It can also play a major role in increasing financial inclusion by helping the hundreds of millions of people – especially in developing countries – to connect to the financial system. Official Website: https://quant.network/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x4a220e6096b25eadb88358cb44068a3248254675

Quant (QNT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Quant (QNT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.32B $ 1.32B $ 1.32B Total Supply: $ 14.88M $ 14.88M $ 14.88M Circulating Supply: $ 12.07M $ 12.07M $ 12.07M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.63B $ 1.63B $ 1.63B All-Time High: $ 227.445 $ 227.445 $ 227.445 All-Time Low: $ 0.163629 $ 0.163629 $ 0.163629 Current Price: $ 109.59 $ 109.59 $ 109.59 Learn more about Quant (QNT) price

Quant (QNT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Quant (QNT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of QNT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many QNT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand QNT's tokenomics, explore QNT token's live price!

