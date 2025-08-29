What is Q (QUANTUM)

Quantum Chain is a quantum-secure, AI-automated compliance blockchain ecosystem designed as the next generation of financial services infrastructure. Quantum Chain offers enterprise-grade scalability, security, and regulatory adherence through quantum-resistant cryptography and AI-driven compliance automation. The ecosystem is powered by its native utility coin, Quantum ($Q), which facilitates transactions, governance and tokenisation. Additionally, Quantum Chain supports Quantum Financial Institutions (QFIs), a network of native projects and financial service solutions built on its infrastructure, enabling secure, efficient, and compliant financial products for a quantum-ready world.

Q is available on MEXC



People Also Ask: Other Questions About Q How much is Q (QUANTUM) worth today? The live QUANTUM price in USD is 0.004037 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current QUANTUM to USD price? $ 0.004037 . Check out The current price of QUANTUM to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Q? The market cap for QUANTUM is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of QUANTUM? The circulating supply of QUANTUM is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of QUANTUM? QUANTUM achieved an ATH price of 0.7303169003467307 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of QUANTUM? QUANTUM saw an ATL price of 0.00048219051846745 USD . What is the trading volume of QUANTUM? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for QUANTUM is $ 301.84K USD . Will QUANTUM go higher this year? QUANTUM might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out QUANTUM price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

