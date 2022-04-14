Q (QUANTUM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Q (QUANTUM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Q (QUANTUM) Information Quantum Chain is a quantum-secure, AI-automated compliance blockchain ecosystem designed as the next generation of financial services infrastructure. Quantum Chain offers enterprise-grade scalability, security, and regulatory adherence through quantum-resistant cryptography and AI-driven compliance automation. The ecosystem is powered by its native utility coin, Quantum ($Q), which facilitates transactions, governance and tokenisation. Additionally, Quantum Chain supports Quantum Financial Institutions (QFIs), a network of native projects and financial service solutions built on its infrastructure, enabling secure, efficient, and compliant financial products for a quantum-ready world. Official Website: https://quantumcha.in Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1U9OXshs6i1Sl7NNDS40LHQMCgkw8kDqW/view?usp=sharing Buy QUANTUM Now!

Q (QUANTUM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Q (QUANTUM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00T $ 1.00T $ 1.00T Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.07B $ 4.07B $ 4.07B All-Time High: $ 0.005517 $ 0.005517 $ 0.005517 All-Time Low: $ 0.00048219051846745 $ 0.00048219051846745 $ 0.00048219051846745 Current Price: $ 0.004072 $ 0.004072 $ 0.004072 Learn more about Q (QUANTUM) price

Q (QUANTUM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Q (QUANTUM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of QUANTUM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many QUANTUM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand QUANTUM's tokenomics, explore QUANTUM token's live price!

