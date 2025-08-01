More About RAI

Reploy Logo

Reploy Price(RAI)

Reploy (RAI) Live Price Chart

$0.5269
$0.5269$0.5269
-3.85%1D
USD

RAI Live Price Data & Information

Reploy (RAI) is currently trading at 0.5269 USD with a market cap of 5.27M USD. RAI to USD price is updated in real-time.

Reploy Key Market Performance:

$ 60.13K USD
24-hour trading volume
-3.85%
Reploy 24-hour price change
10.00M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the RAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

RAI Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Reploy for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.021098-3.85%
30 Days$ -0.145-21.59%
60 Days$ -0.2185-29.32%
90 Days$ +0.1585+43.02%
Reploy Price Change Today

Today, RAI recorded a change of $ -0.021098 (-3.85%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Reploy 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.145 (-21.59%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Reploy 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, RAI saw a change of $ -0.2185 (-29.32%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Reploy 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.1585 (+43.02%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

RAI Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Reploy: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.5225
$ 0.5225$ 0.5225

$ 0.5778
$ 0.5778$ 0.5778

$ 14
$ 14$ 14

-1.21%

-3.85%

-14.18%

RAI Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 5.27M
$ 5.27M$ 5.27M

$ 60.13K
$ 60.13K$ 60.13K

10.00M
10.00M 10.00M

What is Reploy (RAI)

Reploy is a self learning neural network and the world’s first proprietary AI language model finetuned on 728M Solidity parameters, built to understand, generate, and elevate human creativity and productivity like never before.

Reploy Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Reploy, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of RAI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050?

Reploy Price History

Tracing RAI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing RAI's potential future trajectory.

Reploy (RAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Reploy (RAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Reploy (RAI)

RAI to Local Currencies

1 RAI to VND
13,865.3735
1 RAI to AUD
A$0.816695
1 RAI to GBP
0.395175
1 RAI to EUR
0.458403
1 RAI to USD
$0.5269
1 RAI to MYR
RM2.244594
1 RAI to TRY
21.423754
1 RAI to JPY
¥79.035
1 RAI to ARS
ARS$722.769806
1 RAI to RUB
42.721052
1 RAI to INR
46.093212
1 RAI to IDR
Rp8,637.703536
1 RAI to KRW
733.839975
1 RAI to PHP
30.691925
1 RAI to EGP
￡E.25.591533
1 RAI to BRL
R$2.95064
1 RAI to CAD
C$0.727122
1 RAI to BDT
64.376642
1 RAI to NGN
806.889391
1 RAI to UAH
21.966461
1 RAI to VES
Bs64.8087
1 RAI to CLP
$512.1468
1 RAI to PKR
Rs149.386688
1 RAI to KZT
286.512413
1 RAI to THB
฿17.261244
1 RAI to TWD
NT$15.759579
1 RAI to AED
د.إ1.933723
1 RAI to CHF
Fr0.426789
1 RAI to HKD
HK$4.130896
1 RAI to MAD
.د.م4.805328
1 RAI to MXN
$9.947872
1 RAI to PLN
1.970606
1 RAI to RON
лв2.339436
1 RAI to SEK
kr5.16362
1 RAI to BGN
лв0.900999
1 RAI to HUF
Ft184.615222
1 RAI to CZK
11.338888
1 RAI to KWD
د.ك0.1612314
1 RAI to ILS
1.786191

Reploy Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Reploy, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Reploy Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Reploy

Disclaimer

1 RAI = 0.5269 USD

Trade

RAIUSDT
$0.5269
$0.5269$0.5269
-3.93%

