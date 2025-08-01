More About RAIIN

Raiinmaker (RAIIN) Live Price Chart

RAIIN Live Price Data & Information

Raiinmaker (RAIIN) is currently trading at 0.1987 USD with a market cap of -- USD. RAIIN to USD price is updated in real-time.

Raiinmaker Key Market Performance:

$ 54.35K USD
24-hour trading volume
+1.42%
Raiinmaker 24-hour price change
-- USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the RAIIN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate RAIIN price information.

RAIIN Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Raiinmaker for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.002782+1.42%
30 Days$ +0.0487+32.46%
60 Days$ +0.0487+32.46%
90 Days$ +0.0487+32.46%
Raiinmaker Price Change Today

Today, RAIIN recorded a change of $ +0.002782 (+1.42%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Raiinmaker 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0487 (+32.46%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Raiinmaker 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, RAIIN saw a change of $ +0.0487 (+32.46%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Raiinmaker 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0487 (+32.46%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

RAIIN Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Raiinmaker: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.1822
$ 0.1822$ 0.1822

$ 0.199
$ 0.199$ 0.199

$ 0.373
$ 0.373$ 0.373

+1.32%

+1.42%

-5.39%

RAIIN Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

--
----

$ 54.35K
$ 54.35K$ 54.35K

--
----

What is Raiinmaker (RAIIN)

Raiinmaker is a decentralized AI platform where 450,000+ users in 190 countries validate data and contribute proprietary image/video datasets to train next-gen AI - earning rewards through the $RAIIN ecosystem.

Raiinmaker is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check RAIIN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Raiinmaker on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Raiinmaker buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Raiinmaker Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Raiinmaker, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of RAIIN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Raiinmaker price prediction page.

Raiinmaker Price History

Tracing RAIIN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing RAIIN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Raiinmaker price history page.

Raiinmaker (RAIIN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Raiinmaker (RAIIN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RAIIN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Raiinmaker (RAIIN)

Looking for how to buy Raiinmaker? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Raiinmaker on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

RAIIN to Local Currencies

1 RAIIN to VND
5,228.7905
1 RAIIN to AUD
A$0.307985
1 RAIIN to GBP
0.149025
1 RAIIN to EUR
0.172869
1 RAIIN to USD
$0.1987
1 RAIIN to MYR
RM0.846462
1 RAIIN to TRY
8.079142
1 RAIIN to JPY
¥29.805
1 RAIIN to ARS
ARS$272.564738
1 RAIIN to RUB
16.110596
1 RAIIN to INR
17.382276
1 RAIIN to IDR
Rp3,257.376528
1 RAIIN to KRW
276.739425
1 RAIIN to PHP
11.574275
1 RAIIN to EGP
￡E.9.650859
1 RAIIN to BRL
R$1.11272
1 RAIIN to CAD
C$0.274206
1 RAIIN to BDT
24.277166
1 RAIIN to NGN
304.287193
1 RAIIN to UAH
8.283803
1 RAIIN to VES
Bs24.4401
1 RAIIN to CLP
$193.1364
1 RAIIN to PKR
Rs56.335424
1 RAIIN to KZT
108.047099
1 RAIIN to THB
฿6.509412
1 RAIIN to TWD
NT$5.943117
1 RAIIN to AED
د.إ0.729229
1 RAIIN to CHF
Fr0.160947
1 RAIIN to HKD
HK$1.557808
1 RAIIN to MAD
.د.م1.812144
1 RAIIN to MXN
$3.751456
1 RAIIN to PLN
0.743138
1 RAIIN to RON
лв0.882228
1 RAIIN to SEK
kr1.94726
1 RAIIN to BGN
лв0.339777
1 RAIIN to HUF
Ft69.620506
1 RAIIN to CZK
4.276024
1 RAIIN to KWD
د.ك0.0608022
1 RAIIN to ILS
0.673593

Raiinmaker Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Raiinmaker, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Raiinmaker Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Raiinmaker

Disclaimer

