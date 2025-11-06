ExchangeDEX+
The live Railgun price today is 3.85 USD. Track real-time RAIL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore RAIL price trend easily at MEXC now.

Railgun Price(RAIL)

$3.866
+17.00%1D
USD
Railgun (RAIL) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:39:15 (UTC+8)

Railgun (RAIL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 2.964
24H Low
$ 7
24H High

$ 2.964
$ 7
--
--
+1.66%

+17.00%

+48.53%

+48.53%

Railgun (RAIL) real-time price is $ 3.85. Over the past 24 hours, RAIL traded between a low of $ 2.964 and a high of $ 7, showing active market volatility. RAIL's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, RAIL has changed by +1.66% over the past hour, +17.00% over 24 hours, and +48.53% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Railgun (RAIL) Market Information

--
$ 199.00K
$ 0.00
--
--
ETH

The current Market Cap of Railgun is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 199.00K. The circulating supply of RAIL is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.

Railgun (RAIL) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Railgun for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.56173+17.00%
30 Days$ +1.35+54.00%
60 Days$ +1.35+54.00%
90 Days$ +1.35+54.00%
Railgun Price Change Today

Today, RAIL recorded a change of $ +0.56173 (+17.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Railgun 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +1.35 (+54.00%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Railgun 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, RAIL saw a change of $ +1.35 (+54.00%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Railgun 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +1.35 (+54.00%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Railgun (RAIL)?

Check out the Railgun Price History page now.

What is Railgun (RAIL)

Railgun is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Railgun investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check RAIL staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Railgun on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Railgun buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Railgun Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Railgun (RAIL) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Railgun (RAIL) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Railgun.

Check the Railgun price prediction now!

Railgun (RAIL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Railgun (RAIL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RAIL token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Railgun (RAIL)

Looking for how to buy Railgun? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Railgun on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

RAIL to Local Currencies

1 Railgun(RAIL) to VND
101,312.75
1 Railgun(RAIL) to AUD
A$5.8905
1 Railgun(RAIL) to GBP
2.926
1 Railgun(RAIL) to EUR
3.311
1 Railgun(RAIL) to USD
$3.85
1 Railgun(RAIL) to MYR
RM16.093
1 Railgun(RAIL) to TRY
162.1235
1 Railgun(RAIL) to JPY
¥589.05
1 Railgun(RAIL) to ARS
ARS$5,587.7745
1 Railgun(RAIL) to RUB
312.389
1 Railgun(RAIL) to INR
341.187
1 Railgun(RAIL) to IDR
Rp64,166.641
1 Railgun(RAIL) to PHP
226.534
1 Railgun(RAIL) to EGP
￡E.182.182
1 Railgun(RAIL) to BRL
R$20.559
1 Railgun(RAIL) to CAD
C$5.39
1 Railgun(RAIL) to BDT
469.7385
1 Railgun(RAIL) to NGN
5,539.534
1 Railgun(RAIL) to COP
$14,750.9285
1 Railgun(RAIL) to ZAR
R.66.836
1 Railgun(RAIL) to UAH
161.931
1 Railgun(RAIL) to TZS
T.Sh.9,459.45
1 Railgun(RAIL) to VES
Bs858.55
1 Railgun(RAIL) to CLP
$3,626.7
1 Railgun(RAIL) to PKR
Rs1,088.164
1 Railgun(RAIL) to KZT
2,025.2155
1 Railgun(RAIL) to THB
฿124.4705
1 Railgun(RAIL) to TWD
NT$118.9265
1 Railgun(RAIL) to AED
د.إ14.1295
1 Railgun(RAIL) to CHF
Fr3.08
1 Railgun(RAIL) to HKD
HK$29.9145
1 Railgun(RAIL) to AMD
֏1,472.24
1 Railgun(RAIL) to MAD
.د.م35.8435
1 Railgun(RAIL) to MXN
$71.533
1 Railgun(RAIL) to SAR
ريال14.4375
1 Railgun(RAIL) to ETB
Br590.9365
1 Railgun(RAIL) to KES
KSh497.266
1 Railgun(RAIL) to JOD
د.أ2.72965
1 Railgun(RAIL) to PLN
14.2065
1 Railgun(RAIL) to RON
лв16.9785
1 Railgun(RAIL) to SEK
kr36.6905
1 Railgun(RAIL) to BGN
лв6.5065
1 Railgun(RAIL) to HUF
Ft1,291.4825
1 Railgun(RAIL) to CZK
81.3505
1 Railgun(RAIL) to KWD
د.ك1.18195
1 Railgun(RAIL) to ILS
12.5125
1 Railgun(RAIL) to BOB
Bs26.565
1 Railgun(RAIL) to AZN
6.545
1 Railgun(RAIL) to TJS
SM35.497
1 Railgun(RAIL) to GEL
10.4335
1 Railgun(RAIL) to AOA
Kz3,512.74
1 Railgun(RAIL) to BHD
.د.ب1.4476
1 Railgun(RAIL) to BMD
$3.85
1 Railgun(RAIL) to DKK
kr24.948
1 Railgun(RAIL) to HNL
L101.178
1 Railgun(RAIL) to MUR
177.1
1 Railgun(RAIL) to NAD
$66.8745
1 Railgun(RAIL) to NOK
kr39.116
1 Railgun(RAIL) to NZD
$6.776
1 Railgun(RAIL) to PAB
B/.3.85
1 Railgun(RAIL) to PGK
K16.4395
1 Railgun(RAIL) to QAR
ر.ق14.014
1 Railgun(RAIL) to RSD
дин.391.6605
1 Railgun(RAIL) to UZS
soʻm45,833.326
1 Railgun(RAIL) to ALL
L322.8995
1 Railgun(RAIL) to ANG
ƒ6.8915
1 Railgun(RAIL) to AWG
ƒ6.93
1 Railgun(RAIL) to BBD
$7.7
1 Railgun(RAIL) to BAM
KM6.5065
1 Railgun(RAIL) to BIF
Fr11,353.65
1 Railgun(RAIL) to BND
$5.005
1 Railgun(RAIL) to BSD
$3.85
1 Railgun(RAIL) to JMD
$617.3475
1 Railgun(RAIL) to KHR
15,461.831
1 Railgun(RAIL) to KMF
Fr1,640.1
1 Railgun(RAIL) to LAK
83,695.6505
1 Railgun(RAIL) to LKR
රු1,173.7495
1 Railgun(RAIL) to MDL
L65.8735
1 Railgun(RAIL) to MGA
Ar17,342.325
1 Railgun(RAIL) to MOP
P30.8
1 Railgun(RAIL) to MVR
59.29
1 Railgun(RAIL) to MWK
MK6,672.435
1 Railgun(RAIL) to MZN
MT246.2075
1 Railgun(RAIL) to NPR
रु545.545
1 Railgun(RAIL) to PYG
27,304.2
1 Railgun(RAIL) to RWF
Fr5,594.05
1 Railgun(RAIL) to SBD
$31.647
1 Railgun(RAIL) to SCR
52.899
1 Railgun(RAIL) to SRD
$148.4175
1 Railgun(RAIL) to SVC
$33.649
1 Railgun(RAIL) to SZL
L66.7975
1 Railgun(RAIL) to TMT
m13.475
1 Railgun(RAIL) to TND
د.ت11.39215
1 Railgun(RAIL) to TTD
$26.0645
1 Railgun(RAIL) to UGX
Sh13,459.6
1 Railgun(RAIL) to XAF
Fr2,190.65
1 Railgun(RAIL) to XCD
$10.395
1 Railgun(RAIL) to XOF
Fr2,190.65
1 Railgun(RAIL) to XPF
Fr396.55
1 Railgun(RAIL) to BWP
P51.7825
1 Railgun(RAIL) to BZD
$7.7385
1 Railgun(RAIL) to CVE
$368.368
1 Railgun(RAIL) to DJF
Fr685.3
1 Railgun(RAIL) to DOP
$247.632
1 Railgun(RAIL) to DZD
د.ج503.195
1 Railgun(RAIL) to FJD
$8.778
1 Railgun(RAIL) to GNF
Fr33,475.75
1 Railgun(RAIL) to GTQ
Q29.491
1 Railgun(RAIL) to GYD
$805.266
1 Railgun(RAIL) to ISK
kr488.95

Railgun Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Railgun, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Railgun

How much is Railgun (RAIL) worth today?
The live RAIL price in USD is 3.85 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current RAIL to USD price?
The current price of RAIL to USD is $ 3.85. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Railgun?
The market cap for RAIL is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of RAIL?
The circulating supply of RAIL is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of RAIL?
RAIL achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of RAIL?
RAIL saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of RAIL?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for RAIL is $ 199.00K USD.
Will RAIL go higher this year?
RAIL might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out RAIL price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Railgun (RAIL) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-05 17:18:00Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain Data
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Industry Updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Industry Updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

MEXC Highlights Financial Strength and Enhanced Customer Support in Latest Security Report

November 6, 2025

How Cryptocurrencies are Taxed in Romania 

November 6, 2025

How Cryptocurrencies Are Taxed in Germany

November 6, 2025
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

