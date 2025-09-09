More About RAIN

Rain Protocol (RAIN) Live Price Chart
Rain Protocol (RAIN) Price Information (USD)

Rain Protocol (RAIN) real-time price is $ 0. Over the past 24 hours, RAIN traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. RAIN's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, RAIN has changed by 0.00% over the past hour, 0.00% over 24 hours, and 0.00% in the past 7 days.

Rain Protocol (RAIN) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Rain Protocol is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of RAIN is --, with a total supply of 1150000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 0.00.

What is Rain Protocol (RAIN)

Rain is a decentralized options protocol built on Arbitrum that allows anyone to create and trade custom options on nearly any subject without needing permission. Users have the ability to define their own markets and select the outcomes, engaging in a global, on-chain system. The protocol's vision is to establish an open, global foundation for accessing options on a wide range of categories, including financial prices, global events, and on-chain activities.

Rain Protocol is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Rain Protocol

How much is Rain Protocol (RAIN) worth today?
The live RAIN price in USD is 0 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current RAIN to USD price?
The current price of RAIN to USD is $ 0. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Rain Protocol?
The market cap for RAIN is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of RAIN?
The circulating supply of RAIN is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of RAIN?
RAIN achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of RAIN?
RAIN saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of RAIN?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for RAIN is $ 0.00 USD.
Will RAIN go higher this year?
RAIN might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out RAIN price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Rain Protocol (RAIN) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
09-09 12:06:00Industry Updates
Altcoins rally, MYX surges over 283% in 24 hours
09-08 21:13:00Industry Updates
MYX contract price briefly breaks through $8, liquidation amount tops crypto market in the past 24 hours
09-08 17:25:00Industry Updates
Solana network DEX 24h trading volume exceeds $2.6 billion, ranking first across all networks
09-08 12:35:00Industry Updates
Crypto Market Sees Slight Recovery, Altcoin Market Generally Warming Up
09-08 03:06:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin's Illiquid Supply Exceeds 14.3 Million Coins, Reaching All-Time High
09-07 17:07:00Industry Updates
24-hour Spot Capital Inflow/Outflow Ranking: WLFI with net inflow of $28.61 million, BNB with net inflow of $12.8 million

3 Signals Every MEXC Trader Should Monitor: Stablecoin Flows, Volumes & Funding Rates

When it comes to trading crypto, the macro story can usually be written in three lines: where stablecoins are moving, how much volume is flowing through the markets, and what the funding rates are telling you about leverage. These three signals provide traders with a real-world, near-time look into liquidity, sentiment, and where price pressure is likely to stem from.

September 9, 2025

Community, Case Studies & Growth Paths: How MEXC Builds Momentum (and What Creators Can Learn)

Crypto growth isn’t just about listings or marketing spend. It’s about people, the communities that gather around projects, the partnerships that create real utility, and the repeatable paths that turn awareness into long-term engagement. MEXC’s recent activity shows a textbook approach to this: combine fast listings, community incentives, and smart partnerships to create growth loops that actually scale.

September 8, 2025

Ethereum’s Layer 2 Boom: Lower Gas, Higher Activity & Why MEXC Traders Should Care

If you’ve been around crypto long enough, you know that Ethereum (ETH) is the heartbeat of the entire ecosystem. From DeFi summer in 2020 to today’s NFT and gaming hype cycles, Ethereum has always been the chain where innovation sparks first. But as we move deeper into 2025, one truth is clear: Ethereum is scaling not by itself, but through its Layer 2s (L2s).

September 8, 2025
