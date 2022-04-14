Rain Protocol (RAIN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Rain Protocol (RAIN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Rain Protocol (RAIN) Information Rain is a decentralized options protocol built on Arbitrum that allows anyone to create and trade custom options on nearly any subject without needing permission. Users have the ability to define their own markets and select the outcomes, engaging in a global, on-chain system. The protocol's vision is to establish an open, global foundation for accessing options on a wide range of categories, including financial prices, global events, and on-chain activities. Official Website: https://www.rain.one Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.rain.one Block Explorer: https://arbiscan.io/token/0x25118290e6A5f4139381D072181157035864099d

Rain Protocol (RAIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Rain Protocol (RAIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- Total Supply: $ 1.15T Circulating Supply: -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.52B All-Time High: $ 0.0032652 All-Time Low: -- Current Price: $ 0.0030596

Rain Protocol (RAIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Rain Protocol (RAIN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RAIN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RAIN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

