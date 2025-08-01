More About RAINCOIN

RAINCOIN Price Info

RAINCOIN Whitepaper

RAINCOIN Official Website

RAINCOIN Tokenomics

RAINCOIN Price Forecast

RAINCOIN History

RAINCOIN Buying Guide

RAINCOIN-to-Fiat Currency Converter

RAINCOIN Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Rain Coin Logo

Rain Coin Price(RAINCOIN)

Rain Coin (RAINCOIN) Live Price Chart

$6.764
$6.764$6.764
-2.96%1D
USD

RAINCOIN Live Price Data & Information

Rain Coin (RAINCOIN) is currently trading at 6.765 USD with a market cap of 6.77M USD. RAINCOIN to USD price is updated in real-time.

Rain Coin Key Market Performance:

$ 142.19K USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.96%
Rain Coin 24-hour price change
1.00M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the RAINCOIN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate RAINCOIN price information.

RAINCOIN Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Rain Coin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.20632-2.96%
30 Days$ +2.447+56.66%
60 Days$ +2.837+72.22%
90 Days$ +2.805+70.83%
Rain Coin Price Change Today

Today, RAINCOIN recorded a change of $ -0.20632 (-2.96%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Rain Coin 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +2.447 (+56.66%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Rain Coin 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, RAINCOIN saw a change of $ +2.837 (+72.22%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Rain Coin 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +2.805 (+70.83%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

RAINCOIN Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Rain Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 6.752
$ 6.752$ 6.752

$ 7.413
$ 7.413$ 7.413

$ 23.21
$ 23.21$ 23.21

-0.26%

-2.96%

-10.85%

RAINCOIN Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 6.77M
$ 6.77M$ 6.77M

$ 142.19K
$ 142.19K$ 142.19K

1.00M
1.00M 1.00M

What is Rain Coin (RAINCOIN)

RAIN Coin is an automated meme coin where 1% of all transactions (buys, sells, & transfers) are redistributed back to all other holders! Plus, every day at midnight UTC there is a large THUNDERSTORM that gives all wallets bonus coins, even those in cold storage! With no team, no treasury, and no expenses, RAIN has no built-in selling pressure! (Note: buy/sell tax only available on DEX, MEXC only supports transfer tax)

Rain Coin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Rain Coin investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check RAINCOIN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Rain Coin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Rain Coin buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Rain Coin Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Rain Coin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of RAINCOIN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Rain Coin price prediction page.

Rain Coin Price History

Tracing RAINCOIN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing RAINCOIN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Rain Coin price history page.

Rain Coin (RAINCOIN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Rain Coin (RAINCOIN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RAINCOIN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Rain Coin (RAINCOIN)

Looking for how to buy Rain Coin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Rain Coin on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

RAINCOIN to Local Currencies

1 RAINCOIN to VND
178,020.975
1 RAINCOIN to AUD
A$10.48575
1 RAINCOIN to GBP
5.07375
1 RAINCOIN to EUR
5.88555
1 RAINCOIN to USD
$6.765
1 RAINCOIN to MYR
RM28.8189
1 RAINCOIN to TRY
275.0649
1 RAINCOIN to JPY
¥1,014.75
1 RAINCOIN to ARS
ARS$9,279.8211
1 RAINCOIN to RUB
548.6415
1 RAINCOIN to INR
591.8022
1 RAINCOIN to IDR
Rp110,901.6216
1 RAINCOIN to KRW
9,421.95375
1 RAINCOIN to PHP
393.4524
1 RAINCOIN to EGP
￡E.328.5084
1 RAINCOIN to BRL
R$37.884
1 RAINCOIN to CAD
C$9.3357
1 RAINCOIN to BDT
826.5477
1 RAINCOIN to NGN
10,359.85335
1 RAINCOIN to UAH
282.03285
1 RAINCOIN to VES
Bs832.095
1 RAINCOIN to CLP
$6,562.05
1 RAINCOIN to PKR
Rs1,918.0128
1 RAINCOIN to KZT
3,678.60405
1 RAINCOIN to THB
฿221.41845
1 RAINCOIN to TWD
NT$202.34115
1 RAINCOIN to AED
د.إ24.82755
1 RAINCOIN to CHF
Fr5.47965
1 RAINCOIN to HKD
HK$53.0376
1 RAINCOIN to MAD
.د.م61.6968
1 RAINCOIN to MXN
$127.5879
1 RAINCOIN to PLN
25.3011
1 RAINCOIN to RON
лв30.0366
1 RAINCOIN to SEK
kr66.22935
1 RAINCOIN to BGN
лв11.56815
1 RAINCOIN to HUF
Ft2,369.5089
1 RAINCOIN to CZK
145.51515
1 RAINCOIN to KWD
د.ك2.07009
1 RAINCOIN to ILS
22.93335

Rain Coin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Rain Coin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Rain Coin Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Rain Coin

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

RAINCOIN
RAINCOIN
USD
USD

1 RAINCOIN = 6.765 USD

Trade

RAINCOINUSDT
$6.765
$6.765$6.765
-6.87%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee