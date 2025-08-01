What is Rarible (RARI)

Rarible, an NFT-based digital collection and trading platform, has launched the governance token RARI, through which users can mint, buy and sell digital collections without any coding skills. With the increase in the number of users of the platform and the expansion of the market, the future plans to transform to a fully decentralized autonomous organization. Therefore, the governance token will manage the development and decision-making of the platform. RARI allows the most active creators and collectors on Rarible to vote for any platform upgrade and participate in management and review. RARI is not sold on the platform and can only be obtained through active participation in the platform. The team calls this method "Marketplace Liquidity Mining" (Marketplace Liquidity Mining). More than half of the total supply of RARI tokens are reserved for sellers and buyers on the Rarible market. The team will obtain RARI through weekly distribution based on the user's weekly purchases and sales.

Rarible is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Rarible investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check RARI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Rarible on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Rarible buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Rarible Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Rarible, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of RARI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Rarible price prediction page.

Rarible Price History

Tracing RARI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing RARI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Rarible price history page.

Rarible (RARI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Rarible (RARI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RARI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Rarible (RARI)

Looking for how to buy Rarible? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Rarible on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

RARI to Local Currencies

1 RARI to VND ₫ 27,043.9255 1 RARI to AUD A$ 1.592935 1 RARI to GBP ￡ 0.770775 1 RARI to EUR € 0.894099 1 RARI to USD $ 1.0277 1 RARI to MYR RM 4.378002 1 RARI to TRY ₺ 41.786282 1 RARI to JPY ¥ 154.155 1 RARI to ARS ARS$ 1,409.737198 1 RARI to RUB ₽ 83.325916 1 RARI to INR ₹ 89.903196 1 RARI to IDR Rp 16,847.538288 1 RARI to KRW ₩ 1,431.329175 1 RARI to PHP ₱ 59.863525 1 RARI to EGP ￡E. 49.915389 1 RARI to BRL R$ 5.75512 1 RARI to CAD C$ 1.418226 1 RARI to BDT ৳ 125.564386 1 RARI to NGN ₦ 1,573.809503 1 RARI to UAH ₴ 42.844813 1 RARI to VES Bs 126.4071 1 RARI to CLP $ 998.9244 1 RARI to PKR Rs 291.373504 1 RARI to KZT ₸ 558.832429 1 RARI to THB ฿ 33.667452 1 RARI to TWD NT$ 30.738507 1 RARI to AED د.إ 3.771659 1 RARI to CHF Fr 0.832437 1 RARI to HKD HK$ 8.057168 1 RARI to MAD .د.م 9.372624 1 RARI to MXN $ 19.402976 1 RARI to PLN zł 3.843598 1 RARI to RON лв 4.562988 1 RARI to SEK kr 10.07146 1 RARI to BGN лв 1.757367 1 RARI to HUF Ft 360.085526 1 RARI to CZK Kč 22.116104 1 RARI to KWD د.ك 0.3144762 1 RARI to ILS ₪ 3.483903

Rarible Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Rarible, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Rarible What is the price of Rarible (RARI) today? The live price of Rarible (RARI) is 1.0277 USD . What is the market cap of Rarible (RARI)? The current market cap of Rarible is $ 19.84M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of RARI by its real-time market price of 1.0277 USD . What is the circulating supply of Rarible (RARI)? The current circulating supply of Rarible (RARI) is 19.31M USD . What was the highest price of Rarible (RARI)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Rarible (RARI) is 49.33 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Rarible (RARI)? The 24-hour trading volume of Rarible (RARI) is $ 902.71K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!