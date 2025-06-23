What is Rasmr (RASMR)

The token was launched by @rasmr_eth and livestreamed on pump.fun. The X (formerly Twitter) account has also been followed by users like ansem.

Rasmr is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Rasmr investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check RASMR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Rasmr on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Rasmr buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Rasmr Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Rasmr, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of RASMR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Rasmr price prediction page.

Rasmr Price History

Tracing RASMR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing RASMR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Rasmr price history page.

Rasmr (RASMR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Rasmr (RASMR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RASMR token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Rasmr (RASMR)

Looking for how to buy Rasmr? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Rasmr on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

RASMR to Local Currencies

1 RASMR to VND ₫ 121.83845 1 RASMR to AUD A$ 0.0071302 1 RASMR to GBP ￡ 0.0033799 1 RASMR to EUR € 0.0039818 1 RASMR to USD $ 0.00463 1 RASMR to MYR RM 0.0198627 1 RASMR to TRY ₺ 0.1832554 1 RASMR to JPY ¥ 0.6763041 1 RASMR to RUB ₽ 0.3634087 1 RASMR to INR ₹ 0.3996153 1 RASMR to IDR Rp 75.9016272 1 RASMR to KRW ₩ 6.3511562 1 RASMR to PHP ₱ 0.2647897 1 RASMR to EGP ￡E. 0.2346021 1 RASMR to BRL R$ 0.025465 1 RASMR to CAD C$ 0.0063431 1 RASMR to BDT ৳ 0.565786 1 RASMR to NGN ₦ 7.1782594 1 RASMR to UAH ₴ 0.1938581 1 RASMR to VES Bs 0.47689 1 RASMR to PKR Rs 1.3134384 1 RASMR to KZT ₸ 2.4164896 1 RASMR to THB ฿ 0.1515862 1 RASMR to TWD NT$ 0.1371869 1 RASMR to AED د.إ 0.0169921 1 RASMR to CHF Fr 0.0037503 1 RASMR to HKD HK$ 0.0362992 1 RASMR to MAD .د.م 0.0423645 1 RASMR to MXN $ 0.0885719

Rasmr Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Rasmr, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Rasmr What is the price of Rasmr (RASMR) today? The live price of Rasmr (RASMR) is 0.00463 USD . What is the market cap of Rasmr (RASMR)? The current market cap of Rasmr is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of RASMR by its real-time market price of 0.00463 USD . What is the circulating supply of Rasmr (RASMR)? The current circulating supply of Rasmr (RASMR) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Rasmr (RASMR)? As of 2025-06-24 , the highest price of Rasmr (RASMR) is 0.01672 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Rasmr (RASMR)? The 24-hour trading volume of Rasmr (RASMR) is $ 55.95K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

