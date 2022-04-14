Rato The Rat (RATO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Rato The Rat (RATO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Rato The Rat (RATO) Information $RATO is a new character created by Matt Furie, the creator of Pepe the Frog. The character, named "Rato," is an elderly figure and is closely related to the meme coin $RATO. Official Website: https://www.ratotherat.com Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xf816507e690f5aa4e29d164885eb5fa7a5627860

Rato The Rat (RATO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Rato The Rat (RATO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 420.69B $ 420.69B $ 420.69B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 540.59K $ 540.59K $ 540.59K All-Time High: $ 0.00008888 $ 0.00008888 $ 0.00008888 All-Time Low: $ 0.000000149321370764 $ 0.000000149321370764 $ 0.000000149321370764 Current Price: $ 0.000001285 $ 0.000001285 $ 0.000001285 Learn more about Rato The Rat (RATO) price

Rato The Rat (RATO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Rato The Rat (RATO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RATO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RATO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RATO's tokenomics, explore RATO token's live price!

