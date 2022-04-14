Rats (RATS) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Rats (RATS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Rats (RATS) Information

RATS is a BRC20 token on Bitcoin.

Block Explorer:
https://ordinalswallet.com/inscription/77df24c9f1bd1c6a606eb12eeae3e2a2db40774d54b839b5ae11f438353ddf47i0

Rats (RATS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Rats (RATS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 1.00T
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 17.64M
All-Time High:
$ 0.000666
All-Time Low:
$ 0.000014974184675597
Current Price:
$ 0.00001764
Rats (RATS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Rats (RATS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of RATS tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many RATS tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand RATS's tokenomics, explore RATS token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.