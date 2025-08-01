More About RAY

Raydium Logo

Raydium Price(RAY)

Raydium (RAY) Live Price Chart

$2.837
$2.837
-2.27%1D
USD

RAY Live Price Data & Information

Raydium (RAY) is currently trading at 2.837 USD with a market cap of 758.85M USD. RAY to USD price is updated in real-time.

Raydium Key Market Performance:

$ 1.83M USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.27%
Raydium 24-hour price change
267.48M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the RAY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate RAY price information.

RAY Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Raydium for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0659-2.27%
30 Days$ +0.804+39.54%
60 Days$ +0.3+11.82%
90 Days$ -0.0416-1.45%
Raydium Price Change Today

Today, RAY recorded a change of $ -0.0659 (-2.27%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Raydium 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.804 (+39.54%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Raydium 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, RAY saw a change of $ +0.3 (+11.82%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Raydium 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0416 (-1.45%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

RAY Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Raydium: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 2.831
$ 2.831$ 2.831

$ 3.073
$ 3.073$ 3.073

$ 16.87
$ 16.87$ 16.87

-0.84%

-2.27%

-9.10%

RAY Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 758.85M
$ 758.85M$ 758.85M

$ 1.83M
$ 1.83M$ 1.83M

267.48M
267.48M 267.48M

What is Raydium (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) is an Automatic Market Maker built on Solana and Serum. Similar to Sushi, users can add assets to a liquidity pool. The difference is that assets in the liquidity pool are converted to limit orders and placed on the Serum orderbook for everyone to trade against. This has the advantages of:1) having a standard orderbook and trading interface; 2) having shared liquidity across the serum orderbook so that serum users can interact with the liquidity as well as Raydium users being able to take advantage of Serum's existing liquidity; 3) built on Solana, Raydium enables much faster transactions, significantly lower fees, and enhanced scalability Raydium is strived to be the go-to platform for new token projects launching on Solana, where users can access liquidity upon launch,with opportunities to immediately earn additional yield by providing liquidity to new pools.

Raydium is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Raydium investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check RAY staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Raydium on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Raydium buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Raydium Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Raydium, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of RAY? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Raydium price prediction page.

Raydium Price History

Tracing RAY's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing RAY's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Raydium price history page.

Raydium (RAY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Raydium (RAY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RAY token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Raydium (RAY)

Looking for how to buy Raydium? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Raydium on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

RAY to Local Currencies

1 RAY to VND
74,655.655
1 RAY to AUD
A$4.39735
1 RAY to GBP
2.12775
1 RAY to EUR
2.46819
1 RAY to USD
$2.837
1 RAY to MYR
RM12.08562
1 RAY to TRY
115.35242
1 RAY to JPY
¥425.55
1 RAY to ARS
ARS$3,891.62638
1 RAY to RUB
230.02396
1 RAY to INR
248.18076
1 RAY to IDR
Rp46,508.18928
1 RAY to KRW
3,951.23175
1 RAY to PHP
165.25525
1 RAY to EGP
￡E.137.79309
1 RAY to BRL
R$15.8872
1 RAY to CAD
C$3.91506
1 RAY to BDT
346.62466
1 RAY to NGN
4,344.55343
1 RAY to UAH
118.27453
1 RAY to VES
Bs348.951
1 RAY to CLP
$2,757.564
1 RAY to PKR
Rs804.34624
1 RAY to KZT
1,542.67549
1 RAY to THB
฿92.94012
1 RAY to TWD
NT$84.85467
1 RAY to AED
د.إ10.41179
1 RAY to CHF
Fr2.29797
1 RAY to HKD
HK$22.24208
1 RAY to MAD
.د.م25.87344
1 RAY to MXN
$53.56256
1 RAY to PLN
10.61038
1 RAY to RON
лв12.59628
1 RAY to SEK
kr27.8026
1 RAY to BGN
лв4.85127
1 RAY to HUF
Ft994.02806
1 RAY to CZK
61.05224
1 RAY to KWD
د.ك0.868122
1 RAY to ILS
9.61743

Raydium Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Raydium, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Raydium Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Raydium

