What is Rubic (RBC)

Rubic is a Cross-Chain Tech Aggregator for users and dApps. Rubic aggregates 40+ major blockchains, 90+ DEXs and bridges, and enables swapping of 15,500+ assets with the best rates, highest liquidity, and transaction speeds — in one click. Users can do it on https://app.rubic.exchange, but we also provide tools for dApps to enable cross-chain swaps (https://tools.rubic.exchange).

Rubic is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Rubic (RBC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Rubic (RBC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RBC token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Rubic What is the price of Rubic (RBC) today? The live price of Rubic (RBC) is 0.011365 USD . What is the market cap of Rubic (RBC)? The current market cap of Rubic is $ 1.88M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of RBC by its real-time market price of 0.011365 USD . What is the circulating supply of Rubic (RBC)? The current circulating supply of Rubic (RBC) is 165.28M USD . What was the highest price of Rubic (RBC)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Rubic (RBC) is 0.078407 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Rubic (RBC)? The 24-hour trading volume of Rubic (RBC) is $ 47.49K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

