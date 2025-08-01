What is Rubix (RBT)

Layer 1 blockchain built for decentralization, utility for real world transactions/tokenization. Built to migrate Web2 apps/enterprises to Web3 with the help of unique subnet/parallel sharding architecture of Rubix.

Rubix is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



People Also Ask: Other Questions About Rubix What is the price of Rubix (RBT) today? The live price of Rubix (RBT) is 253.91 USD . What is the market cap of Rubix (RBT)? The current market cap of Rubix is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of RBT by its real-time market price of 253.91 USD . What is the circulating supply of Rubix (RBT)? The current circulating supply of Rubix (RBT) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Rubix (RBT)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Rubix (RBT) is 392,000 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Rubix (RBT)? The 24-hour trading volume of Rubix (RBT) is $ 117.44K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

